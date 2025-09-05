Argos proves it's more than toys in latest film

Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “We love Connie & Trevor, and, with this new work, we believe we’ve pushed them even further to deliver one of our most creatively exciting campaigns. We know the nostalgia the brand enjoys is often coupled with perceptions that ‘Argos is just for toys’. This campaign is designed to playfully, humorously and light-heartedly overcome this, driving desirability and reappraisal. With Connie & Trevor’s help, we’re on a mission to show that in 2025, there really is more to Argos than you might expect.”

Chris Clarke & Matt Moreland, Executive Creative Directors at T&P, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in Connie and Trevor’s story. It truly showcases the beauty of these characters that they can deliver a very hard-working brand message in such a fun and entertaining way. We’re thrilled with this campaign and can’t wait to see who’s next on our little interventionist’s list...”

Tim McNoughton, Director at Arts & Sciences, said: “This latest instalment takes our heroes in a brilliant new direction. Connie as mastermind and Trevor as the muscle is the dynamic we never knew we needed.”

The ‘There’s More to Argos’ platform, launched in 2023, has consistently used Connie and Trevor to bring the retailer’s quality product offering to life. Building on its position as one of the UK's most loved and trusted brands, this campaign aims to decisively shift perceptions about the premium and surprising products available at Argos.

