argos

Argos proves it's more than toys in latest film

A new film by T&P stars the iconic Connie and Trevor mascots

By Creative Salon

05 September 2025

Argos, one of Britain’s best loved retailers, is set to shatter long-held misconceptions about its  offerings with a bold new campaign created by T&P.

For too long, the belief that Argos is “just for toys" has  overshadowed its vast array of desirable, must-have products. Now, Argos’s iconic brand  mascots, Connie and Trevor, are stepping in as the ultimate interventionists, disruptively  proving there’s more to Argos than meets the eye. They’re on a mission to ensure there's no doubt that Argos is the definitive destination for quality, premium brands and style. 

The hero film, directed by Tim McNoughton, opens with an Argos van making an unexpected  appearance inside a seemingly foreboding warehouse. A nervous-looking Peter, still in his  dressing gown, is confronted by Connie and Trevor, who are ready to set him straight. His  crime? A social media post declaring, “Argos is only good for Toys.” With a mischievous glint in  their eyes, Connie and Trevor press a red button, revealing an abundance of covetable, premium  products beautifully illuminated – from the latest electronics and cutting-edge tech to stylish  furniture, there really is more to Argos.

Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “We love Connie & Trevor, and, with this new work, we believe we’ve pushed them even further to deliver one of our most creatively exciting campaigns. We know the nostalgia the brand enjoys is often coupled with perceptions that ‘Argos is just for toys’. This campaign is designed to playfully, humorously and light-heartedly overcome this, driving desirability and reappraisal. With Connie & Trevor’s help, we’re on a mission to show that in 2025, there really is more to Argos than you might expect.”

Chris Clarke & Matt Moreland, Executive Creative Directors at T&P, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in Connie and Trevor’s story. It truly showcases the beauty of these characters that they can deliver a very hard-working brand message in such a fun and entertaining way. We’re thrilled with this campaign and can’t wait to see who’s next on our little interventionist’s list...”

Tim McNoughton, Director at Arts & Sciences, said: “This latest instalment takes our heroes in a brilliant new direction. Connie as mastermind and Trevor as the muscle is the dynamic we never knew we needed.”

The ‘There’s More to Argos’ platform, launched in 2023, has consistently used Connie and Trevor to bring the retailer’s quality product offering to life. Building on its position as one of the UK's most loved and trusted brands, this campaign aims to decisively shift perceptions about the premium and surprising products available at Argos.

