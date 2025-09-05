Argos proves it's more than toys in latest film
A new film by T&P stars the iconic Connie and Trevor mascots
05 September 2025
Argos, one of Britain’s best loved retailers, is set to shatter long-held misconceptions about its offerings with a bold new campaign created by T&P.
For too long, the belief that Argos is “just for toys" has overshadowed its vast array of desirable, must-have products. Now, Argos’s iconic brand mascots, Connie and Trevor, are stepping in as the ultimate interventionists, disruptively proving there’s more to Argos than meets the eye. They’re on a mission to ensure there's no doubt that Argos is the definitive destination for quality, premium brands and style.
The hero film, directed by Tim McNoughton, opens with an Argos van making an unexpected appearance inside a seemingly foreboding warehouse. A nervous-looking Peter, still in his dressing gown, is confronted by Connie and Trevor, who are ready to set him straight. His crime? A social media post declaring, “Argos is only good for Toys.” With a mischievous glint in their eyes, Connie and Trevor press a red button, revealing an abundance of covetable, premium products beautifully illuminated – from the latest electronics and cutting-edge tech to stylish furniture, there really is more to Argos.
Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “We love Connie & Trevor, and, with this new work, we believe we’ve pushed them even further to deliver one of our most creatively exciting campaigns. We know the nostalgia the brand enjoys is often coupled with perceptions that ‘Argos is just for toys’. This campaign is designed to playfully, humorously and light-heartedly overcome this, driving desirability and reappraisal. With Connie & Trevor’s help, we’re on a mission to show that in 2025, there really is more to Argos than you might expect.”
Chris Clarke & Matt Moreland, Executive Creative Directors at T&P, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in Connie and Trevor’s story. It truly showcases the beauty of these characters that they can deliver a very hard-working brand message in such a fun and entertaining way. We’re thrilled with this campaign and can’t wait to see who’s next on our little interventionist’s list...”
Tim McNoughton, Director at Arts & Sciences, said: “This latest instalment takes our heroes in a brilliant new direction. Connie as mastermind and Trevor as the muscle is the dynamic we never knew we needed.”
The ‘There’s More to Argos’ platform, launched in 2023, has consistently used Connie and Trevor to bring the retailer’s quality product offering to life. Building on its position as one of the UK's most loved and trusted brands, this campaign aims to decisively shift perceptions about the premium and surprising products available at Argos.
Credits
Client: Argos
Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Given
Marketing Director: Heni Hazbay
Head of Brand Comms: Laura Boothby
Brand Comms Manager: Jack Dale
Brand Comms Executive: Lee Thompson
Agency: T&P
CEO: Victoria Appleby
Executive Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke
Associate Creative Directors: Matt Deacon and Ben Fallows
Creatives: Louella Minter and Andrea Rambert
Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp
Senior Agency Producer: Alfie Glover-Short
Junior Agency Producer: Luc MacMahon
Senior Art Buyer: Emma Modler
Creative Producer: Emma Mitchell
Business Lead: Florence Prevezer
Senior Account Director: Alex Fitzsimons
Account Director: Sasha Ford
Account Manager: Cat Croton
Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds
Planning Lead: Alex Dobson
Planning Director: Isabel Day
Production Company: Arts & Sciences
Director: Tim McNaughton
Executive Producer: Elise Jeanrenaud
Producer: Emma Butterworth
Production Manager: Tom Martin
Director of Photography: Tom Townend Production Designer: Guy Thompson
Offline Producer: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver Editor: Adam Spivey @ The Assembly Rooms
VFX Studio: ETC
Executive Producer: Vic Lovejoy
Senior Producer: Rosalien van der Bom Creative Director: Dean Robinson
Animation Supervisor: David Bryan CG Supervisor: Matteo La Motta
2D Supervisor: Christian Block
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Audio Post Production: Wave
Audio Producer: Hils Macdonald
Sound Designer: Munzie Thind
Music Company: DLMDD
Music Supervisor: Lizz Harman
Composer: Rebekah Fitch / Sam Foster
Photographer: Jason Hindley
Agent: Wyatt-Clarke & Jones
Retouchers: INK