T&P's Role In Helping Hawkstone Farmer's Choir Win Britain's Got Talent

Whose idea was it to enter? How did that come about?

AM: The choir was originally formed for a Hawkstone TV ad which was made to purposefully get banned. What followed got a huge response across the nation. The producers from Britain's Got Talent saw it, recognised the choir's talent and authentic story, and invited them to audition.

The offer was on the table, and it was the perfect stage to take this incredible story from the farm gate to the entire nation.

How involved was the agency in campaigning for the choir during the series and what impact did that have in the win?

AM: Our role was simply to support the choir and help share their story. We knew our community of over a million Hawkstone fans were as passionate about British farming as we are, so we did everything we could to get them behind the choir.

This included a huge push on social media, as well as organising viewing parties, handing out thousands of bumper stickers, and even placing an insert in Farmers Weekly to rally the wider farming community.

Ultimately, our job was to get the message out; the choir's incredible talent and the public's overwhelming support did the rest.

Were producers at all concerned by the relationship with the lager brand?

AM: No, the producers understood from day one that this was a story about people, not a product. The focus was always on giving a voice to British farmers, a community that's often overlooked. The choir was made up of real farmers, so their story was completely genuine.

The purpose of the project went even deeper. The choir's performance was released as a charity single to raise funds for SHOUT, providing vital mental health support for farmers. This showed it was much more than a simple branding exercise. Hawkstone was the enabler, but the farmers were, and always will be, the stars.