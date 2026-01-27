Putting Jeremy Clarkson's Lager On The Map

Think Jeremy Clarkson then think; Top Gear, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, farming, Amazon, notoriety, and now... lager?

Hawkstone launched in 2021 in collaboration with Clarkson and the Cotswold Brewing Company (which has since rebranded to Hawkstone Brewery), and uses barley from Clarkson's famed Diddly Squat Farm to create what aspires to be the next best alcoholic beverage.

Tasked with putting Hawkstone on the map is creative agency T&P ; getting audiences to love a product is one thing, but getting the golden by-product of 'Clarksonian' farming folklore and turning it into something more than a celebrity curiosity gathering dust in the drinks aisle is another.

It’s ‘Hard to make, easy to drink’ brand platform is testament to the message the brand wants to relay: Hawkstone only exists down to the grit of farmers — it's not a side hustle from a celebrity.

“We've done everything as a marketing department from the naming, the design world, the brand strategy, and all the media and creative output,” begins Tom Sutton, head of &Accelerate. “We were really careful, particularly with a celebrity founder. Championing farmers is our way into the hardships and the graft that goes into the product that we create, and then taste is that reward at the end when the product is ready for drinking.”

Hawkstone is currently available in nearly 3,500 pubs across the UK, and is aspiring for the number to continue growing.

Using British Humour As A Pillar

A brand with a celebrity founder requires delicate care to resonate with its offering, not just through who is associated with it. For T&P, utilising British humour as a means to gather audience attention as opposed to relying on the Clarkson name proved the strategy.

“We use Britishness, craft, and humour as a major pillar,” says Sutton, and one of the main ways this has been achieved is through its association with a farmers' Choir.

While sounding innocent on the surface, the underlying aim was to create work that would get banned due to its language fitting with Clarkson’s style.

“A big strategic gear was centred around the idea of creating a farmers choir which can then be brought to life through loads of tactical executions,” he continues. “Firstly, we auditioned over 500 singing farmers and cast a choir of 40 of them. Then we created a bunch of ads that were quite funny but we knew they were never going to get on TV because of the bruising language.

“Instead of planning a big TV campaign, we actively invited all of the UK consumer press to a big event, made a song and dance about how it was unfair that we had our ad banned, and the press delivered the content for us.”