AI Could Shatter Trust in Advertising (What’s Left of it)

“It’s up to everyone to think about how much we allow automated, branded AI slop to permeate the world. Daisy was created with a lot of care and craft, and that’s what we’ve got to remember when we’re making things. We are putting them out into the world, and that takes a lot of consideration - making something that’s interesting or thought-provoking or respects the audience," adds Dalman.

She continues: "We’ve got lots of brands and branded characters made from CGI - a very lengthy process, very expensive. It kind of priced out a lot of people from using CGI characters before. What’s really great is AI can now help with the CGI process and make more of those characters for those around the world,” she continues. “Being able to keep even precious assets in our advertising will be able to be made in more ways with AI at mass. Really exciting.”

However, Hulme is quick to point out that humans have intent - AI doesn’t.

“It’s always the intent being scrutinised: ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ Perspective. And we’ve all heard the rhetoric: marketing is there to exploit your unconscious bias to sell you stuff you don’t need. I think we should really challenge this assumption,” says the WPP executive.

Balaji cites Lloyds’ work with WPP to investigate the opportunities for humans with AI: the ‘Marketing Turing Test’; is AI actually going to take over advertising? The findings, he said proved exactly the potential in place.

“We took a new brief, gave it to an AI plus human team, and then we gave it to just the human team," he explains. "Yes, AI can do research faster, can produce lots of insights faster. All that is fine. But it also found the creativity faster. But what was awesome was the winning combination was the AI-human team.

“The unexpected thing in that was we all think we prompt AI but there was a point where the AI was prompting the human to think differently and go to new places that they didn’t go before.”

Trust Is The New Currency

While AI is being used to amplify capabilities it so far cannot fabricate trust for consumers - that is one role humans may forever be relied on.

Lloyds Bank’s recent ‘ Bank on Lloyds ’ brand strategy looks to build trust with its customers of the banking services it provides. The financial services category, according to Balaji, relies on trust.

“In very complex categories, customers do research before they buy: choose, buy, use, deepen. The ‘choose’ phase is very important from a financial services perspective, to maintain the narrative of trust in the end-to-end," he outlines.

“Every CMO I speak with in financial services - they’re putting all their data on the cloud. Everyone has performance marketing to keep them calm. Everyone’s hired the best social media marketer. But in the end, it all goes full circle; trust is quite important in this category. It’s people’s money, it’s people’s financial futures, it’s their families, memories where memories will be made for their family. There’s a lot of emotion connected.

“One of the main narratives I figured out for Lloyds is: yes, there’s a whole story of everything going digital - and we have 20 million customers using our app. We’re the biggest digital banking group. We’re also the most trusted banking group.”

The idea of trust being the future currency means AI has a role to play in learning what its consumers want and what works best.

“There’s a lot of emphasis at the moment in our industry around personalisation and personalised ads,” outlines Hulme. “Arguably, there’s a constant unconscious human bias called homophily, which is that we tend to like and trust people who look and sound like us. So in some respects, if we optimised ads, you might end up with a world of ‘you selling to you’.

“But if I asked you what ads you remember the most, they probably weren’t personalised ads - they were ads that connected you to a macro event, again, emotionally. And I think it’s those things that are going to win out over personalisation."

Hulme believes that AI can play a role in creating connections to help understand consumers’ core values, such as sustainability.

Balaji agrees that if not careful the role of agents will purely be task completion: “So what happens to my brand then? Your personal agent is not going to have any residual memory of black horses, green color, beautiful advertising Bank on Lloyds. It’s just going to operate algorithmically: ‘Best savings account, maybe AAA rated 5.5 per cent.’”

He continues: “The age of AI has also created macro conditions that are contributing to a lack of trust. That is why the role of marketers, big advertising agency networks, and agency partners is to think about how we ensure that trust doesn’t erode in our human way of life."

As AI technology continues to develop and grow across varying pockets of the industry, the subject trust has never been more important and it will inevitably grow as an industry focus once again.