Lloyds Unveils Brand Strategy To Build Trust

Lloyds, the UK’s biggest digital banking group, today unveils a major new brand strategy designed to inspire confidence and help customers turn their aspirations into reality.

New research commissioned by Lloyds reveals that 75% of UK adults hope 2026 will be the year they achieve their goals. People want to make every day count and with over 21 million digital app users and 1 million business customers, Lloyds is uniquely positioned to champion positive momentum on a national scale.

In a market where expectations are rising and competition is intensifying, Lloyds is aiming to be the most relevant, distinctive and trusted financial brand in the UK, one that inspires confidence and empowers customers to achieve their aspirations.

Beginning 2026 with the launch of a new brand campaign with a call to action of ‘Bank on Lloyds’, Lloyds positions itself as the trusted enabler of the nation’s aspirations – big or small. Whether that’s buying a first home, saving for a milestone birthday, scaling up a business, or, like 40% of the nation, simply seeking financial security, Lloyds is ready when customers are.

The campaign strategy is anchored in two powerful principles, designed to build customer confidence and turn ambition into action.

Capability: Lloyds’ scale, safety, and expertise

Possibility: Unlocked by the breadth of Lloyds’ products and propositions

Together, they are expressed through proof points that show why Britons can bank on Lloyds for what matters most:

The UK’s largest digital banking group with 21.3m digital app users

Trusted with the investments and savings of more than 9m customers

Britain’s No. 1 direct lender for first-time buyers

Backing the aspirations of 1m businesses

All with the reassurance that £100m has already been invested in fraud protection over the last 3 years to keep customers safe

This brand platform marks a bold creative reset with a new design system and modern storytelling approach. Every touchpoint is crafted to celebrate Lloyds distinctive brand assets and deliver clarity, ambition and emotional connection, ensuring consistency across the customer journey.

Designed to show up where ambition lives, the campaign was trailed over Twixmas (Dec 26-31) via social and influencer content and now builds across both national and iconic OOH sites including Piccadilly Lights and IMAX, plus extensive audio and digital channels execution, with AV rolling out across broadcast, BVOD and online video from February.

Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer at Lloyds, said:

“2026 is a pivotal moment for Lloyds to lead with confidence, relevance, and ambition, and to show the market and our customers that they can Bank on Lloyds for what matters most. This campaign is a bold step to reassert our leadership and relevance in a market that’s moving faster than ever. We’re significantly investing in our brand to set the standard for experience-led delivery, every touchpoint, app, branch, and digital interaction is crafted to deliver clarity and emotional connection, ensuring consistency across the customer journey.”

Developed in partnership with Publicis Groupe’s Power of One team, Publicis Go, which is a bespoke team drawn from across Publicis, ‘Bank on Lloyds’ represents the next chapter in Lloyds’ experience led brand journey.

This brand evolution builds on Lloyds’ track record of brand impact and pioneering experience-first design, most recently earning the bank a place on Fast Company’s Brands That Matter 2025 list, praised for its dynamic reinvention from centuries-old legacy into a future-focused brand system. (Fast Company, Dec 2025).