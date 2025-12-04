My Favourite Christmas Campaign
The Christmas Campaign From Argos That Was Literally Banging
T&P ECDs Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke share their favourite campaign for the festive season
04 December 2025
Choosing your favourite Christmas campaign? Wow. That’s not easy. Like picking your favourite Christmas gift (dead heat between the Millennium Falcon and Castle Grayskull, by the way). We’ve had so many iconic campaigns over the years. From Dougal Wilson’s kick-you-in-the-feels tour de force ‘Long Wait’ to the wonderfully bonkers Jeff Goldblum ads for Currys. And just two weeks ago, Waitrose raised the bar with their stunning four-minute romcom (who says the public doesn’t like long form?).
But the ad that deserves applause for going its own way, and not trying to ‘do a John Lewis’, arrived back in 2019. It was the first Christmas ad of the season, airing at the start of November, and it was never topped. A three-minute festive shot of feel-good. It had everything you want from a Christmas ad:
Nostalgia – check.
Amazing casting – check.
Drum solo – check.
Simple Minds – double check.
Yes, it was 'Drummer' from Argos.
A joyous homage to their 'Book of Dreams'. What a stunning piece of work. It made the nation smile. It created a star in Nandi Bushell (who would go on to drum with Lenny Kravitz and Dave Grohl). And it was born out of a brand truth, something no other retailer could claim. The feeling of sitting cross-legged by the three-bar fire, circling the Millennium Falcon and Castle Grayskull in the Argos catalogue, hoping you’d been good enough that year to find it under the Christmas tree.
Lovely stuff. Actually, thinking about it, the Millennium Falcon must be the winner. I mean, it had a revolving gun turret for Santa’s sake.
Brand Argos
Client Dan Elton, head of marketing communications
Agency The & Partnership London
Creatives Ludo Thomas and Arthur Harry
Director Traktor
Production company Stink