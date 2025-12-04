The Christmas Campaign From Argos That Was Literally Banging

Choosing your favourite Christmas campaign? Wow. That’s not easy. Like picking your favourite Christmas gift (dead heat between the Millennium Falcon and Castle Grayskull, by the way). We’ve had so many iconic campaigns over the years. From Dougal Wilson’s kick-you-in-the-feels tour de force ‘Long Wait’ to the wonderfully bonkers Jeff Goldblum ads for Currys. And just two weeks ago, Waitrose raised the bar with their stunning four-minute romcom (who says the public doesn’t like long form?).

But the ad that deserves applause for going its own way, and not trying to ‘do a John Lewis’, arrived back in 2019. It was the first Christmas ad of the season, airing at the start of November, and it was never topped. A three-minute festive shot of feel-good. It had everything you want from a Christmas ad:

Nostalgia – check.

Amazing casting – check.

Drum solo – check.

Simple Minds – double check.

Yes, it was 'Drummer' from Argos.