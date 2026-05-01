If Adland Wants Talent It Has to Make Space for It

Talking about talent and diversity in the ad industry has rarely felt more complicated. Entry-level roles, once the lifeblood of fresh thinking, are becoming harder to come by, squeezed by tightening budgets and the accelerating adoption of AI.

For many, the root cause is familiar: the relentless pressure to satisfy shareholders by trimming costs wherever possible. And, as ever, those cuts rarely begin at the top. Leadership remains essential, indispensable even; decision-makers are seldom the ones asked to make sacrifices.

Against this backdrop, the annual IPA Talent and Diversity conference arrived at a curious moment. Unsurprisingly, its tone leaned optimistic, but not without moments of candour.

Agency bosses know what that means. Budgets tightening and their own revenues impacted. Again. But that cannot be allowed to seep through to their people where avoidable. Leaders must project optimism even when they don’t feel it, especially then.

That candour came early, courtesy of AMV BBDO’s Xavier Rees, who chose not to sidestep the industry’s contradictions. Referencing the most recent Edelman Trust Barometer , he pointed to a striking figure: 70 per cent of people distrust those from different backgrounds, alongside declining trust in governments and major news organisations.

“Edelman calls this ‘a global descent into insularity’ and I think insularity is a is a good word for where the world sits at the moment,” he added.