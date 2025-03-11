Championing Creative Talent in the Age of AI

Now, as chair of Ad Net Zero UK&I, I am continuing work to ensure net zero goals are linked to the talent recruitment and retainment process. Sustainability-specific roles are increasing and offer new opportunities for talent and skills within the industry.

Looking forward, how can our industry ensure talent retention remains a priority for 2025, not just a footnote?

On 12 March, the All In Census returns to continue measuring industry progress and asking thorough questions around representation and belonging. Formed by the Advertising Association, the IPA and ISBA in 2021 and delivered by Kantar, the 15-minute survey gathers confidential and anonymous data from people across the advertising and marketing industries and remains the largest UK advertising survey of its kind.

The All in Census plays a vital role in addressing the talent and skills gap, and our understanding of how we feel about the work we do.

What the data tells us about the talent and skills gap

In 2023, the All In Census received nearly 19, 000 responses which informed the All In Action Plan – eight actions designed to improve the representation and experience of talent across the industry.

Data from 2023’s All In Census suggests there is considerably more work to be done to address the talent and skills gap. Figures showed that 21% of respondents were likely to leave their company in the next 12 months, highlighting the declining rate of retention within the industry. The top three reasons respondents cited for leaving their job included better opportunities elsewhere, poor work/life balance, and a desire for a career change.

Additionally, 17 per cent of respondents were carers for a family member, highlighting a group who could be more supported in the workplace to ensure long term talent retention and increased job satisfaction.

Actioning change

All In’s data has prompted more than 140 companies across the industry to implement practices into the workplace to create a greater sense of belonging, such as proactively asking staff and visitors about accessibility needs.

Prioritising industry talent also involves supporting other purpose-driven initiatives which address talent and skills retention. This might include sharing and supporting platforms such as the Advertising Association’s Advertising and Marketing Training Hub, launched in partnership with Adwanted UK. This is a free online hub open to everyone, providing over 600 quality-approved training courses covering skills for people at all career levels.

It might also involve supporting smaller or independent creative agencies and brands, and platforming their work. The Advertising Association’s weekly ‘Ad Matters’ campaign highlights an ‘Ad in the A’ each week, celebrating creativity in advertising. The AA also has a media partnership with Kantar and Marketing Week to increase public trust in advertising. This involves celebrating advertising campaigns which generate the most positive public response – another way of focusing on creative talent.

Why talent retention matters

Successful advertising and marketing businesses rely on talent and skills in order to increase profits each year. The industry requires creative individuals to connect with the UK’s diverse consumer base and solve potential marketing and engagement issues.

Engaging campaigns which consider humour, creativity and consumer priorities, would not exist without the hardworking individuals that make them a reality.

Help us ensure the industry remains a driver of positive change and a leader in nurturing creative talent by taking part in the All In Census on 12 March.

Results and an executive summary of the UK All In data will be publicly available through the All In Hub from May 8th.

Alessandra Bellini is chair of Ad Net Zero UK and the former president of the Advertising Association