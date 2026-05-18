The Corner Puts One Studio to Work

There’s a particular kind of agency leader (and holding company chief) who still talks as if the old agency model can be patched up with a few efficiencies, a bit of AI, and highfalutin conversations about being "transformation agents". Neil Simpson isn't one of them.

The Corner, the agency he co-founded in January 2012, has spent the last 18 months doing something more radical yet practical: stripping out overheads, ditching the office, shrinking the layers and rebuilding the business around a smaller, senior team, designed to get closer to clients and work more fluidly with in-house resource.

But this wasn't just about a series of cutbacks, it was a decision to make a wholesale shift, and point the agency in an entirely new direction. “We just thought there needs to be a more fundamental change to this,” he says.

Neil Hourston, chief strategy officer and co-founder adds “the reality is, clients want more senior people, closer to their business, helping shape and influence much more than just advertising. Yes, they’re building internal capabilities, but they still want strategic help and creative leadership. And they want it within reach, and at the right cost. This was the problem we needed to solve”.

So The Corner decided to, in Simpson’s words, “blow up the old model” and launch a new proposition - One Studio.

The ambition is a new shared way of working, that collapses the old divide between external agency and internal client team, in order to remove barriers, deliver ideas in real time, and take collective responsibility for output. “We thought we’re not going to have tiers and tiers of people,” says Simpson. “We’re going to have fewer, better, more senior people, working as close as possible to our clients’ business.”

As part of the new One Studio approach, they created the idea of “nesting”. Embedding The Corner’s talent inside the client business. “It’s not about going native and just doing in-house,” says Simpson. “It’s a hybrid. We’re not replacing internal capability; we’re supplementing it where it’s appropriate.”

Tom Ewart, The Corner's chief creative officer and co-founder, says the model is less about structure for structure’s sake and more about dealing with the way brands now actually operate.

“You’ve got campaigns, ongoing, but then you’ve got always-on content, social, influencer, PR. Things moving every day, sometimes within hours,” he says. “The challenge isn’t just making it, it’s holding it together. And you can’t do that from a distance. The nesting thing allows you to be much closer to all those conversations.”

All of which sounds sensible enough in theory. But agency theories on structural models are ten a penny, particularly right now. The real question is what kind of work the model produces.

Step forward Moss, the retailer formerly known as Moss Bros - famous (a little unfairly perhaps) as the destination for wedding suit hire. The menswear retailer has now become the clearest proof point yet for The Corner’s reinvention.