Fashion and tech make perfect pairing for SS23

Gucci and Casadei in Milan metaverse

With a raft of new creative directors leading the shows from prominent fashion houses, Milan Fashion Week S/S23 enjoyed a vibrant return to form with heritage Italian brands embracing multiple livestreaming options and virtual spaces. Casadei celebrated the 10th anniversary of its iconic ‘Blade’ stiletto – the heel that takes its name from sci-fi classic Blade Runner, by inviting guests with a futuristic immersive virtual experience. After entering a verdant outdoor space, guests donned VR headsets to enter the brand’s Decentraland metropolis complete with skyscrapers, mega screens, and neon lights, and experience its NFT debut.

Gucci had audiences seeing double with creative director Alessandro Michele paying homage to twins at the Gucci Twinsburg show, named affectionately after the Ohio town that holds a yearly twins festival. The playful show commenced with models walking down the catwalk before a wall was lifted to show their ‘twin’ on the other side in the same outfit. And rather than keeping the spectacle an entirely IRL Italian experience, the luxury brand livestreamed the show on Tencent’s Super QQ Show, similar to Animal Crossing, where users could tune into the show via a coastal music plaza on the virtual platform. The brand’s desire to be experimental will be echoed by new CEO for Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures, Robert Triefus, who has been tasked with scaling up the fashion house’s metaverse and gaming strategies.

The democratisation of PFW

And finally in Paris, French luxury fashion house Balmain created a Web3 hub, called Balmain Thread, to bring together its NFT projects on one platform and open access to exclusive products and experiences to members of the community. The move is one aimed at democratising fashion, with a concert livestreamed on Balmain.com, giving guests a chance to transform their favorite Balmain Festival fashion moment into their own unique NFT. It’s a bid to widen access into the world of luxury fashion, revoking previous elite exclusivity barriers and welcoming in a new generation of digital-savvy fashionistas.

Undoubtedly the digitisation of fashion will only continue to augment, season upon season, with a rise in streaming services welcoming digital audiences in to online spaces, affording runway access that previously belonged to a privileged and predominantly VIP few. It’s a strategy that will prove itself essential over the next few years as an industry that has faced turbulent times due to economic instabilities, supply chain issues and the rise of a more conscious consumer and one that remains in flux.