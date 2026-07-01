What CMOs are actually prioritising (and worrying about) right now

Trust is now a margin driver

This was the most unexpected theme. Not brand. Not performance. Not media. Trust.

But not in a soft, brand-led way. In a very commercial way.

One CMO said: “We’ve realised trust is the only thing protecting our pricing.”

Across sectors, clients are seeing the same pattern:

Consumers are more selective

Data sensitivity is increasing

Brand claims are being scrutinised

And the implication is clear: Trust is no longer a brand outcome. It’s a growth lever. The best-performing businesses this quarter weren’t just personalising.

They were:

making data usage visible

being explicit about value exchange

and removing friction from customer decisions

What clients are preparing for next? If Q1 was about recognising the shift, Q2 is about responding to it.

Three things are coming up consistently:



From pilots to operating models

No one is asking for more AI pilots anymore.

They’re asking: “How do we restructure around this?”

The real impact of AI comes from embedding it into core workflows. Not increasing the volume of experimentation

That means:

new roles

new processes

and in some cases, new org structures

The winners won’t be the fastest adopters.

They’ll be the ones who re-architect the business.

The shift from acquisition to access

Several CMOs raised the same concern: “We’re paying more to reach fewer people.”

Between:

privacy changes

subscription models

and platform control

Access to audiences is tightening.

Which is driving a shift from buying reach to earning access. This shows up in: first-party data strategies and a renewed focus on retention

Leadership is becoming the constraint

This was the most honest part of the conversations.

Not technology. Not budget. Leadership capacity.

As AI and automation remove operational load, leadership advantage comes from creating space to think, connect and set direction.

But many leaders are still:

stuck in execution

overwhelmed by change

and reacting instead of directing

One client said: “The problem isn’t the strategy. It’s that we don’t have time to think.”

The bottom line: If I had to summarise the quarter in one sentence: Growth isn’t being limited by tools. It’s being limited by how organisations are structured to use them.

The companies pulling ahead are doing three things:

Embedding AI into systems, not pilots

Structuring themselves for machine-mediated growth

Treating trust as a commercial asset, not a brand metric

Everything else is secondary.

Andrew Dimitriou is the global chief client and growth officer for DEPT