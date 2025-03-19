When Creatives Meet Creators: Show Me The Funny

Everyone likes a good laugh, don't they? Well maybe. The truth is that some people's idea of what's funny is very different to others - and this makes it a particularly tricky path for comedians (and more especially brands) to navigate.

Humour is not, of course, an absolute fixed point in place and time - tastes change, as do social mores. All this makes it even more precarious.

Nonetheless, with Cannes having introduced a Lion for humour to balance out the swing to 'purposeful' advertising, being 'funny' has risen up the advertising agenda. TikTok has also provided a platform for people to show how funny they are, so discovering new humour has possibly become easier too.

But what does it look like now? And how can brands (and comedians) stay on the right side of funny, rather than be consigned to the dustbin of shame alongside stand-ups from the 70s?

In the latest in a series of interviews between TikTok creators and ad creatives, we bring together the writer, author and comedian Soph Galustian, who has nearly 250,000 followers on the platform and broke into comedy during Covid lockdown, with the outgoing CCO at adam&eveDDB Richard Brim to discuss.