When Creatives Meet Creators: The Purpose Principle

If you are looking for tangible proof of the rise, rise, rise of the Creator Economy across brand-building, a stunning chart that flashed up at EssenceMediacom's recent Breakthrough Day has exactly what you need.

Predicting the trends that will shape advertising and marketing over the coming years, the media agency presented figures from GroupM estimating that in 2024 almost half of all ad revenue by content source across TV, film, audio, print and social was accounted for by user-generated content. That's up from just over 20 per cent five years ago, so you can imagine what lies ahead.

But behind the stats is a growing army of brilliantly interesting, smart, extraordinary but - mostly - still rather normal people who have turned their passions into informative, entertaining content that brands are turning to for new routes to reach consumers. This series is about exploring some of the stories behind brilliantly successful TikTok creators, examining how they work with brands, and setting them in conversation alongside that other 50 per cent of commercial content creators: the advertising creatives who work for some of the world's biggest and best agencies building some of the world's biggest and best brands.

In this first episode, we've brought together Lucy Edwards, a journalist, content creator and disability activist with 1.8 million followers and 58 million likes on TikTok, and Helen Rhodes, the CCO of Grey London. In a wide-ranging discussion they talk about putting the purpose into marketing, the vital importance of the lived experience, and the TikTok effect that is not only accelerating established brands but helping people like Edwards create their own products.