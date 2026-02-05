The UN Women Campaign Combatting The Manosphere

Among the activity, sports stars such as former England rugby star Ugo Monye, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison, and former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha were enlisted to provide young men with an inspiring alternative to the manosphere.

“Digital spaces shape how the next generation sees themselves and each other. We’re committed to leveraging technology to tackle harm and abuse and that’s why Vodafone Foundation are proud to back Same Side, using the reach of sport and the power of technology to amplify positive voices,” explains Lisa Felton, managing director of Vodafone Foundation.

Discussing the development of the agency’s work for UN Women to support the campaign is Revolt’s creative director Paul Calway.

Creative Salon: Can you talk about the brief and how you came up with it, and the guide and video?

Paul Calway: UN Women UK asked us to help launch a new guide for parents and carers about talking to kids around the Manosphere.

At the start of the project, I thought I knew the Manosphere was - I’ve seen Adolescence – but I soon realised something unsettling: I actually knew nothing about it. So I went looking. I searched as a parent of a young boy… and found nothing. It was like the Manosphere didn’t exist. But that wasn’t the experience of my younger male colleagues. For them, this content wasn’t hidden at all. It was already in their feeds, finding them without being asked for.

That gap became the insight behind Algorithm Swap: a simple way for parents to temporarily step into the algorithm of a young boy and see what surfaces. Not because parents are doing anything wrong, but because platforms are quietly shaping what kids are exposed to.

We kept coming back to a very simple truth: if you asked most parents, “Would you want to see what your son’s social feed actually looks like?” almost everyone would say yes. There’s a real fear of not knowing – and Algorithm Swap gives parents a safe way to see what might otherwise stay invisible.

The work is designed to create that moment of realisation, then point people to the guide. The guide is there to help parents feel less overwhelmed: you don’t need to be an expert; you just need to start the conversation.