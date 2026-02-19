Women’s Health: A Story of Two Halves

Last year, I left Cannes Lions with a persistent question: if we can galvanise the industry around women’s sport, why can’t we do the same for women’s health?

In 2024, standing ovations for campaigns celebrating female athletes demonstrated our industry’s extraordinary power to reshape cultural narratives. Through 2025, we began to see greater creative momentum around women’s health, including Bayer’s “Nothing But Normal” and Essity’s breakthrough campaign “Never Just a Period” pushing the conversation forward. And yet, women’s health was nowhere to be seen on the Croisette unlike women’s sport in the previous year and neither did it scoop any top award – the little blue pill for erectile dysfunction firmly took the Grand Prix. Women’s health featured lightly in the main Festival programme, often positioned as niche or secondary, rather than the urgent global priority that it is.

Women’s health is not simply a gender equity issue. It is an economic imperative. When women are healthy, economies grow - families thrive, societies function. That tension became strikingly clear in early 2026. At the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, the most influential healthcare investment gathering in the world, discussions centred on M&A, the strategic evolution of GLP-1s, and the expanding role of technology. Women’s health barely registered.

There was not a single main stage session dedicated to it, and even in satellite events, it remained peripheral.

Two days later, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the picture was markedly different. Women’s health emerged as a visible, cross-cutting theme across health, investment and economic growth discussions. It was not framed as a “gender gap” issue, but as a global growth opportunity. Investors, pharma leaders and venture funds discussed women’s health alongside AI, climate and macroeconomic strategy.

The disconnect between the world’s largest healthcare investment conference and one of its most powerful economic forums is telling. Women’s health is simultaneously marginalised within healthcare and recognised as a macroeconomic opportunity on the global stage. It is, quite literally, a story of two halves.

For healthcare communications and creative agencies, this moment matters. When an issue sits in strategic limbo is it core or is it niche? Momentum stalls. And when momentum stalls, the consequences are not theoretical.