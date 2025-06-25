Let’s Give Women’s Health the Stage It Deserves

Here’s the thing: women’s health shouldn’t be another category at Cannes. It should be a cultural inflection point, a platform for transformative ideas that trigger meaningful action. If women’s sports are now thriving on the global stage after decades of being overlooked, why can’t we do the same for the health of half the world’s population? Where are the Grand Prix-winning campaigns that fight for women to access basic healthcare? Where is the creativity that advocates for those who are battling systemic inequities, cultural stigmas, and political roadblocks to demand their right to health and well-being?

The absence of bold work in this space isn’t just disappointing, it’s telling. It reveals how much further we, as an industry, need to go to hold ourselves accountable for the issues that truly matter. Creativity has always been a catalyst for cultural change. It has the power to challenge norms, break taboos, and inspire action. But that power is meaningless if we shy away from using it for issues that sit at the heart of inequality. Women’s health isn’t a niche topic; it’s a mirror reflecting the values of our society. Right now, that mirror doesn’t show the reflection we need to see.

As the sun set on Cannes 2025, I found myself grappling with a mix of emotions: frustration over what wasn’t done, hope for what could be, and an unwavering belief that meaningful change is still possible. The creative industry has the tools, resources, and influence to champion women’s health in the same way it has elevated other causes. What it needs now is the courage to act—boldly, unapologetically, and without hesitation.

So here’s my appeal to the creatives, strategists, and visionaries shaping this industry: let’s not wait for another year to pass before we take this seriously. Let’s make women’s health the defining moment at Cannes 2026. Let’s work to create campaigns that don’t just win awards but change lives. Let’s stand at the forefront of this global crisis, not as passive observers but as active participants, ready to turn creativity into a force for equity, access, and better futures.

May the sun never set on our ambition to create a healthier, more just world for women everywhere.

Rachael Pay is President, Health EMEA and Integration Lead APAC at Weber Shandwick.