Meet the Trio Remaking Weber Shandwick

Forget the hypotheticals. For the new(ish) leadership at IPG-owned Weber Shandwick Collective, building the ‘agency of the future’ isn’t a talking point, it's the strategic mandate.

A new trio is at the helm, tasked with turning that vision into a market reality. This week, the network emerges as the earned media winner from the Mars review, spanning more than 70 markets, tasked with bringing culture and conversation even closer to the portfolio of iconic brands at Mars.

Becoming The Agency Of The Future

"The 'agency of the future' mission began with a simple premise. We knew we needed to evolve - to move faster for clients, while still offering real depth and specialism,” explains global CEO Susan Howe. It was clear that building the agency of the future required anchoring it in a "culture of restlessness and collaboration."

That evolution led to the assembly of a new team: Howe, alongside global presidents Karen Pugliese and Jim O’Leary. North American CEO O'Leary and chief growth officer Pugliese were promoted to global president roles last December. In the newly created role, O'Leary now oversees all major global markets, including North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. He also retains the North America CEO role he has had since joining Weber Shandwick in January 2023 after 15 years with Edelman, where he served most recently as US COO.

Pugliese, also in a newly created role, oversees the network’s strategy and innovation and leads the global growth function. Pugliese is a 15-year Weber Shandwick veteran. “In many ways, Karen and Jim embody the culture of restlessness and collaboration. With so much change in the world, we knew we had to evolve - find a way to move faster for clients, while still delivering deep expertise. That’s exactly why we built this leadership team,” adds Howe. Pugliese, a “die-hard agency person,” brings an entrepreneurial fire.

“Right now, small shops seem to be having a moment,” she says. “What sets us apart is that we’ve always had that 'indie' mindset: we’re built for agility and adaptability, quickly adopting and applying new technologies like AI, while staying closer than ever to our clients.”

O’Leary, who joined two years ago after a long tenure at Edelman, adds a global perspective, spending his time plugged into every region from Asia to Europe and Latin America.

Building The vision

Their collective vision is already taking tangible form. The launch of three new services—Weber Advisory, Weber Create, and Weber I/O—wasn’t a reaction to client demand, but an anticipation of it. Weber Advisory was launched earlier this year as a global integrated unit designed to provide modern and agile counsel to the C-Suite and advise senior business leaders on public affairs, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reputation, issues and crisis. Weber I/O integrates analytics, data science, data engineering, performance media, experiential technology and AI advisory to address the change and complexity faced by communications and marketing clients. Weber Create is an end-to-end earned creative offering, focusing on influencer, content creation, emerging media, and new media strategies.

“Clients today are seeking counsel from a broader set of experts, and we anticipated that,” says Howe. The modern corporate advisory arm, in particular, was built for a world in turmoil. “Do you know the CEO ‘topple rate’?” O’Leary asks. “It’s the highest it’s ever been... These leaders are still doing everything they always had to - but now, on top of that, they're dealing with Trump, global instability, backlash on DEI or ESG initiatives. The landscape is just incredibly volatile, and our clients are increasingly asking for help to navigate this complexity at the intersection of business and culture.”

The strategy is resonating. Clients are no longer just buying communications; they are seeking reinvention. “We’re now getting RFPs and RFIs where they say, ‘We want a modern version of a comms partner - show us what the agency of the future looks like,’” Pugliese reveals. It’s a validation that has translated into major wins with clients like Samsung and Primark.