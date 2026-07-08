Alzheimer's Society Highlights Dementia's Growing NHS Impact
The work by New Commerical Arts unveils a powerful print campaign featuring in the Daily Mail
08 July 2026
Alzheimer’s Society has today unveiled a powerful new print ad in the Daily Mail created by New Commercial Arts, drawing awareness to the stark reality of dementia and the immense pressure it’s placing on the NHS.
It’s the latest in a series of print and digital spots that have been developed for use alongside contextually relevant stories, in response to Alzheimer’s Society's pioneering Defeating Dementia campaign with the Daily Mail. This includes a two-page spread about the efficacy of two breakthrough dementia drugs and, more recently, the heartbreaking news of Jon Snow’s dementia diagnosis.
1/2
2/2
Launching today in Daily Mail, the newest piece of work focuses on the pressure dementia is placing on the UK’s health system, featuring a striking image of a patient's bed to reveal the shocking statistic that people with dementia account for one in six patients in hospital at any given time.
Other executions in the campaign include a hospital wristband on a newborn, highlighting that one in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia, and a watch face reminding the public that someone is diagnosed with dementia every three minutes.
1/2
2/2
Alex Hyde-Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Alzheimer’s Society: “We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against dementia, especially with recent breakthroughs in treatments. This campaign captures both the devastating reality of the disease and the urgent need for us all to keep fighting for a future where it no longer destroys lives. We collectively need to treat the UK's biggest killer with the urgency it demands, because it will take a society to beat dementia.”
Dan Seager and Steve Hall, Executive Creative Directors at New Commercial Arts: “Dementia is a disease that impacts everything from the NHS to the family home. Placing these powerful images contextually in the Mail and Metro ensures we are at the heart of this vital national conversation.”
Steve Parker, Executive Director, Medialab: “When you have an important message that society needs to hear, context matters. Partnerships matter. I'm incredibly proud of our ongoing relationship with Alzheimer’s Society, as they continue to lead the vital fight against dementia. These latest contextual ads are hard-hitting and exactly the kind of outstanding, collaborative work required to spark a much-needed national conversation."
CREDITS
ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY CREDITS
Chief Marketing Officer - Alex Hyde-Smith
Associate Director of Brand, Marketing and Communications - Tom Brown
Head of Brand and Marketing - Katy Broadway
Senior Brand Marketing Manager - Hannah Myerson
Senior Brand Marketing Executive – Laura Parsons
NCA CREDITS
Founder, Strategy - David Golding
ECD - Steve Hall
ECD - Dan Seager
Senior Creative, Art Director - Neil Ritchie
Senior Creative, Copywriter - Andy Parkman
Project Director - Liz Derham
Senior Planner - John Blight
Managing Director - Louise Bodily
Business Director - Rosie Troen
Account Director - Toby Moynan
PRODUCTION CREDITS
Design/Retouching Agency - King Henry Studios
Retoucher-Charlie Townsend
Head of Design- Danny Tomkins
Designer- Christian Tunstall
Artworkers- Sam Stabler and Bradley Baker
Joint Head of Creative Operations-Yaz Mailoud
MEDIALAB
Client Managing Director - Charles Batchelor
Business Director - George Gwilliam
Senior Account Director - Maddy Buchanan
Account Manager - Scarlett Ryder