Alzheimer's Society Highlights Dementia's Growing NHS Impact

Alex Hyde-Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Alzheimer’s Society: “We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against dementia, especially with recent breakthroughs in treatments. This campaign captures both the devastating reality of the disease and the urgent need for us all to keep fighting for a future where it no longer destroys lives. We collectively need to treat the UK's biggest killer with the urgency it demands, because it will take a society to beat dementia.”

Dan Seager and Steve Hall, Executive Creative Directors at New Commercial Arts: “Dementia is a disease that impacts everything from the NHS to the family home. Placing these powerful images contextually in the Mail and Metro ensures we are at the heart of this vital national conversation.”

Steve Parker, Executive Director, Medialab: “When you have an important message that society needs to hear, context matters. Partnerships matter. I'm incredibly proud of our ongoing relationship with Alzheimer’s Society, as they continue to lead the vital fight against dementia. These latest contextual ads are hard-hitting and exactly the kind of outstanding, collaborative work required to spark a much-needed national conversation."

CREDITS

ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY CREDITS

Chief Marketing Officer - Alex Hyde-Smith

Associate Director of Brand, Marketing and Communications - Tom Brown

Head of Brand and Marketing - Katy Broadway

Senior Brand Marketing Manager - Hannah Myerson

Senior Brand Marketing Executive – Laura Parsons

NCA CREDITS

Founder, Strategy - David Golding

ECD - Steve Hall

ECD - Dan Seager

Senior Creative, Art Director - Neil Ritchie

Senior Creative, Copywriter - Andy Parkman

Project Director - Liz Derham

Senior Planner - John Blight

Managing Director - Louise Bodily

Business Director - Rosie Troen

Account Director - Toby Moynan

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Design/Retouching Agency - King Henry Studios

Retoucher-Charlie Townsend

Head of Design- Danny Tomkins

Designer- Christian Tunstall

Artworkers- Sam Stabler and Bradley Baker

Joint Head of Creative Operations-Yaz Mailoud

MEDIALAB

Client Managing Director - Charles Batchelor

Business Director - George Gwilliam

Senior Account Director - Maddy Buchanan

Account Manager - Scarlett Ryder