alzhiemers society nhs

Alzheimer's Society Highlights Dementia's Growing NHS Impact

The work by New Commerical Arts unveils a powerful print campaign featuring in the Daily Mail

By Creative Salon

08 July 2026

Alzheimer’s Society has today unveiled a powerful new print ad in the Daily Mail created by New Commercial Arts, drawing awareness to the stark reality of dementia and the immense pressure it’s placing on the NHS.

It’s the latest in a series of print and digital spots that have been developed for use alongside contextually relevant stories, in response to Alzheimer’s Society's pioneering Defeating Dementia campaign with the Daily Mail. This includes a two-page spread about the efficacy of two breakthrough dementia drugs and, more recently, the heartbreaking news of Jon Snow’s dementia diagnosis.

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Launching today in Daily Mail, the newest piece of work focuses on the pressure dementia is placing on the UK’s health system, featuring a striking image of a patient's bed to reveal the shocking statistic that people with dementia account for one in six patients in hospital at any given time. 

Other executions in the campaign include a hospital wristband on a newborn, highlighting that one in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia, and a watch face reminding the public that someone is diagnosed with dementia every three minutes. 

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Alex Hyde-Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Alzheimer’s Society: “We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against dementia, especially with recent breakthroughs in treatments. This campaign captures both the devastating reality of the disease and the urgent need for us all to keep fighting for a future where it no longer destroys lives. We collectively need to treat the UK's biggest killer with the urgency it demands, because it will take a society to beat dementia.”

Dan Seager and Steve Hall, Executive Creative Directors at New Commercial Arts: “Dementia is a disease that impacts everything from the NHS to the family home. Placing these powerful images contextually in the Mail and Metro ensures we are at the heart of this vital national conversation.”

Steve Parker, Executive Director, Medialab: “When you have an important message that society needs to hear, context matters. Partnerships matter. I'm incredibly proud of our ongoing relationship with Alzheimer’s Society, as they continue to lead the vital fight against dementia. These latest contextual ads are hard-hitting and exactly the kind of outstanding, collaborative work required to spark a much-needed national conversation."

CREDITS

ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY CREDITS

Chief Marketing Officer - Alex Hyde-Smith

Associate Director of Brand, Marketing and Communications - Tom Brown

Head of Brand and Marketing - Katy Broadway

Senior Brand Marketing Manager - Hannah Myerson

Senior Brand Marketing Executive – Laura Parsons

NCA CREDITS

Founder, Strategy - David Golding

ECD - Steve Hall

ECD - Dan Seager

Senior Creative, Art Director - Neil Ritchie

Senior Creative, Copywriter - Andy Parkman

Project Director - Liz Derham

Senior Planner - John Blight

Managing Director - Louise Bodily

Business Director - Rosie Troen

Account Director - Toby Moynan

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Design/Retouching Agency - King Henry Studios

Retoucher-Charlie Townsend

Head of Design- Danny Tomkins

Designer- Christian Tunstall

Artworkers- Sam Stabler and Bradley Baker

Joint Head of Creative Operations-Yaz Mailoud

MEDIALAB

Client Managing Director - Charles Batchelor

Business Director - George Gwilliam

Senior Account Director - Maddy Buchanan

Account Manager - Scarlett Ryder

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