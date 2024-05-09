Martini asks drinkers to be ‘your most playful and stylish self’

Martini Dare to Be invites consumers to step out of the ‘everyday you’ and step into ‘your most playful and stylish self.’ The campaign showcases a bold, magnetic Italian energy, and has been brought to life by Gold Ciclope award-winning campaign director, Tom Noakes, and Parisian fashion photographer, Lou Escobar. The dynamic visuals include friends enjoying light and refreshing long drinks during daytime social moments in Escobar’s signature vibrant and colorful style.

The new campaign will be brought to life through activations across Europe, kicking off with a celebration of modern Italian culture hosted by Italian actress, Simona Tabasco.

The new brand campaign, created by AMV BBDO & BBDO New York, further cements Martini as a leader and innovator in the No-and-Lo category. With a focus on the modern aperitivo moment and long drinks best served during day-time social moments, the brand presents longer serves that leverage the full brand portfolio and include; Martini Fiero and Tonic, Martini Vibrante and Tonic and Martini Floreale and Tonic.

Renowned for its Italian heritage, Martini, founded in 1863 by entrepreneur Alessandro Martini and herbalist Luigi Rossi, has left its mark on everything from culture to sport. From its iconic advertising campaigns featuring Hollywood stars and the ‘who’s who’ of the red carpet, to the iconic Martini racing ‘stripes’ still seen around the world today.