ASA's biggest ever campaign boosts public trust in advertising

Rebuilding public trust in UK advertising is a critical part of the advertising industry’s agenda, led by the AA’s Trust Working Group, which is chaired by the IPA and ISBA Director Generals, Paul Bainsfair and Phil Smith. This ad campaign has become a key part of the AA’s Trust Action Plan, as research from UK advertising’s thinktank, Credos, has shown that when people are aware advertising is regulated, they are more likely to trust and have favourable views towards the industry generally.

Guy Parker, Chief Executive of the ASA, said: “We’re delighted with the impact of our now UK-wide ad campaign. We’re hugely grateful for the support from The Leith Agency and EssenceMediacom, the generous donations from media owners and, of course, the help of the brands who have let us borrow their famous and much-loved slogans.

“Trust in the ASA is significantly higher following the campaign, driven by those who saw or heard our ads. And promoting trust in the ASA boosts trust in both the ad industry and ads. “That’s why we plan to continue the campaign, partnering with other brands along the way.”

Stephen Woodford, Chief Executive, Advertising Association, said: “These fantastic results show what a difference can be made by communicating creatively and consistently to the public about the ASA’s role in regulating advertising across all channels. Huge thanks to all the brands and media owners who have given their support, as well as our agencies Leith and EssenceMediacom for making this happen.

“The public is our most important customer, and we are committed to taking long-term action to rebuild the public’s trust in advertising. The huge success of this campaign demonstrates how vital it is that we continue to increase awareness of how ASA regulation critically underpins trust in our advertising ecosystem. Today we’re encouraging everyone in our industry to consider what they can do to support the ASA and the next iteration of this campaign in 2023.”