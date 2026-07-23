Boots Raises Awareness Of The Hidden Barrier To Work

Karishma Vijay, winner of BBC The Apprentice and CEO of Kishkin, said: “For young people starting work, being able to afford hygiene products can be the difference between showing up confidently and not showing up at all.

“I grew up with a single mum, and even as a young girl I knew we were struggling to make ends meet. My mum always taught me that material things come and go, but she made sure we were clean and presentable because she knew opportunity doesn’t always come knocking and looking the part could make a difference. She overcompensated on how we looked so the world couldn’t see we were struggling. Looking back, I realise what she sacrificed and the stress she hid. Whether it was eating off the same plate or taking me and my sister to the pool to bathe, what felt normal to us was survival for her.

“Hygiene poverty plays a massive role in why people can’t improve their situation. They can’t get into the rooms that could change their lives because they already feel like everyone else has a head start. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Boots and The Hygiene Bank to help make the invisible visible and tackle hygiene poverty.”

The research findings reflect how important first impressions remain in the workplace. To help, Boots alongside The Hygiene Bank have created 15,000 ‘First Impression’ kits, based on the essential items that a young person would need to prepare for an interview, including deodorant, shampoo, shower gel, and dental products. The kits will be distributed to young people through local community partners of The Hygiene Bank and The King’s Trust throughout the year.

Anna Harland, Director of Corporate Affairs at Boots, said: “We recognise that there is a serious youth employment crisis in the UK, and entering the job market is already challenging. This can be made significantly harder for many young people living in hardship, who sadly are being held back from work, confidence and everyday opportunities because they cannot afford basic hygiene essentials. Hygiene poverty is often hidden, but its impact reaches far beyond the bathroom, so we're proud to partner with The Hygiene Bank and The King's Trust to highlight this important issue.”

Hygiene poverty currently affects more than 4.2 million people in the UK. For those living with a very limited income hygiene essentials like shampoo, razors and laundry detergent are often what are cut first from a shopping list. This is often an early indicator of deeper financial hardship, before food scarcity, with many people having to live in hygiene poverty months before they are eligible for a referral to food banks.

Ruth Brock, CEO of The Hygiene Bank, said: "Hygiene poverty can often be a hidden problem. Going without or substituting products - washing up liquid used as shampoo, rolled up tissue instead of period products, teeth brushed with a finger - all contribute to the shame and stigma people tell us they feel. The critical issue is that this isn't just causing acute misery, anxiety and depression, it's also blocking opportunities and limiting life chances. This campaign is highlighting specifically how hygiene poverty is shutting young people out of work opportunities - and therefore limiting their futures. That's a problem for us all. So these kits from Boots are a vital and exciting next step to help young people feel ready for the workplace - and ready for a brighter tomorrow.”

More than half (58%) of those who have faced hygiene poverty worry sometimes or often that their personal hygiene will cost them their job or hold back their career, rising to almost two thirds (64%) of surveyed 18–24 year olds. Additional research from The King’s Trust shows found that over half (55%) of young people out of work and education say the longer they are unemployed, the more difficult it is to find work2