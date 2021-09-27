British Airways taps into transatlantic nostalgia with new DOOH campaign

The new creative for British Airways reproduces the iconic photograph, Lunch atop a Skyscraper, and positions the workmen to look as if they are gazing up at the airliner’s return to the skies above New York.

‘We’re Back’ comes after an 18-month separation between UK and USA travel, and celebrates the announcement of the re-opening of the transatlantic corridor with the slogan, ‘New York. We’re Back’.

Jules Chalkley, chief ECD at WPP's Team Horizon: “British Airways is back. It doesn’t get any bigger or more iconic than the route to New York and the USA re-opening – it’s fantastic news after such a long wait to fly and we wanted to re-create an iconic image to match.”

