British Airways taps into transatlantic nostalgia with new DOOH campaign

WPP's Team Horizon, led by Ogilvy UK, created campaign to celebrate the re-opening of the transatlantic corridor

By Creative Salon

27 September 2021

The new creative for British Airways reproduces the iconic photograph, Lunch atop a Skyscraper, and positions the workmen to look as if they are gazing up at the airliner’s return to the skies above New York.

‘We’re Back’ comes after an 18-month separation between UK and USA travel, and celebrates the announcement of the re-opening of the transatlantic corridor with the slogan, ‘New York. We’re Back’.

Jules Chalkley, chief ECD at WPP's Team Horizon: “British Airways is back. It doesn’t get any bigger or more iconic than the route to New York and the USA re-opening – it’s fantastic news after such a long wait to fly and we wanted to re-create an iconic image to match.”

CREDITS:

British Airways:

Hamish McVey - Head of Brands and Marketing

Kathryn Marriot - Manager Global Campaigns & Content

Eilidh Nielsen - Global Communications Manager

Amy Johnson – Campaign Manager

WPP Team Horizon:

Chief Creative Officer – Andre (Dede) Laurentino

Chief Executive Creative Director – Jules Chalkley

Executive Creative Director – Sam Cartmell

Creative – Nicola Wood

Creative – Andy Forrest

WPP Horizon Lead – Craig Burleigh

Strategy Director – Bianca Novaes

Business Director – Hannah Gage

Account Director – Lucy Ashworth

Programme Director – Natalie Pickering

Print Producer – Jodi Woodhouse-Ward

Print Producer – Lesley Scott

Design Lead – Sian Hughes

Designer – Dom Flaherty

Senior Project Manager – Celia Vazquez

Production:

Photographer: Adam Hinton

Agent: Rose Mullings @ Wyatt Clarke & Jones

Production: Angus Light @ Locate Productions

Casting: Sue Odell

Stylist: Lisa Dredge @ Serious Boy Productions

Post Production: Curious Productions

