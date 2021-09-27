British Airways taps into transatlantic nostalgia with new DOOH campaign
WPP's Team Horizon, led by Ogilvy UK, created campaign to celebrate the re-opening of the transatlantic corridor
27 September 2021
The new creative for British Airways reproduces the iconic photograph, Lunch atop a Skyscraper, and positions the workmen to look as if they are gazing up at the airliner’s return to the skies above New York.
‘We’re Back’ comes after an 18-month separation between UK and USA travel, and celebrates the announcement of the re-opening of the transatlantic corridor with the slogan, ‘New York. We’re Back’.
Jules Chalkley, chief ECD at WPP's Team Horizon: “British Airways is back. It doesn’t get any bigger or more iconic than the route to New York and the USA re-opening – it’s fantastic news after such a long wait to fly and we wanted to re-create an iconic image to match.”
CREDITS:
British Airways:
Hamish McVey - Head of Brands and Marketing
Kathryn Marriot - Manager Global Campaigns & Content
Eilidh Nielsen - Global Communications Manager
Amy Johnson – Campaign Manager
WPP Team Horizon:
Chief Creative Officer – Andre (Dede) Laurentino
Chief Executive Creative Director – Jules Chalkley
Executive Creative Director – Sam Cartmell
Creative – Nicola Wood
Creative – Andy Forrest
WPP Horizon Lead – Craig Burleigh
Strategy Director – Bianca Novaes
Business Director – Hannah Gage
Account Director – Lucy Ashworth
Programme Director – Natalie Pickering
Print Producer – Jodi Woodhouse-Ward
Print Producer – Lesley Scott
Design Lead – Sian Hughes
Designer – Dom Flaherty
Senior Project Manager – Celia Vazquez
Production:
Photographer: Adam Hinton
Agent: Rose Mullings @ Wyatt Clarke & Jones
Production: Angus Light @ Locate Productions
Casting: Sue Odell
Stylist: Lisa Dredge @ Serious Boy Productions
Post Production: Curious Productions