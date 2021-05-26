BT Hope United Leicester Square billboard

BT unveils debut Hope Not Hate football spot

The spot by Saatchi & Saatchi forms part of Hope United initiative and debuts tonight (Wednesday 26th May) in Europa League Final

By creative salon

26 May 2021

As part of BT’s wider Hope United campaign, which launched this week, Saatchi & Saatchi has created a 90” film that premiers today on BT Sport during the UEFA Europa League Final.

The film features members of the all-star Hope United squad and uses a dramatic execution to physically depict the shattering and destructive impact receiving online hate has.

It brings focus to the way in which online abuse is received and impacts people – including the Hope United players who all have their own experience of receiving online hate.

Through the film, which was directed by Matilda Finn of Stink Films, BT is hoping to show the severity of the issue and highlight the problem, while providing insightful and helpful content and information across the Tech Tips platform, social media and YouTube, to help enable everyone to be part of the solution and protect themselves online.

CREDITS

Campaign Title: Hope United

Client: BT

Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London

CCO: Guillermo Vega

Creative Director: William John

Creative team: Will Brookwell, Nathan Crawford

Planner: Richard Huntingdon, Ed Hayne, Eloise Sykes

CEO: Sam Hawkey

Managing Partner: Jon Tapper

Account Team: Richard Sweetman, Fergus Waddell

Agency Producer: Georgie Ford

Media Buying Agency: Essence

Media Planner: Michael Bensley, Shane Murphy, Tom Kislingbury, Christina Petrou

Production Company: Stink Films

Director: Matilda Finn

Editor: Leo King

Producer: James Waters

Post-Production Company: The Mill

Audio Post-Production Company: Factory

Exposure: Nationwide

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.