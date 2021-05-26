BT unveils debut Hope Not Hate football spot

As part of BT’s wider Hope United campaign, which launched this week, Saatchi & Saatchi has created a 90” film that premiers today on BT Sport during the UEFA Europa League Final.

The film features members of the all-star Hope United squad and uses a dramatic execution to physically depict the shattering and destructive impact receiving online hate has.

It brings focus to the way in which online abuse is received and impacts people – including the Hope United players who all have their own experience of receiving online hate.

Through the film, which was directed by Matilda Finn of Stink Films, BT is hoping to show the severity of the issue and highlight the problem, while providing insightful and helpful content and information across the Tech Tips platform, social media and YouTube, to help enable everyone to be part of the solution and protect themselves online.