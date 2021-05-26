BT unveils debut Hope Not Hate football spot
The spot by Saatchi & Saatchi forms part of Hope United initiative and debuts tonight (Wednesday 26th May) in Europa League Final
26 May 2021
As part of BT’s wider Hope United campaign, which launched this week, Saatchi & Saatchi has created a 90” film that premiers today on BT Sport during the UEFA Europa League Final.
The film features members of the all-star Hope United squad and uses a dramatic execution to physically depict the shattering and destructive impact receiving online hate has.
It brings focus to the way in which online abuse is received and impacts people – including the Hope United players who all have their own experience of receiving online hate.
Through the film, which was directed by Matilda Finn of Stink Films, BT is hoping to show the severity of the issue and highlight the problem, while providing insightful and helpful content and information across the Tech Tips platform, social media and YouTube, to help enable everyone to be part of the solution and protect themselves online.
CREDITS
Campaign Title: Hope United
Client: BT
Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London
CCO: Guillermo Vega
Creative Director: William John
Creative team: Will Brookwell, Nathan Crawford
Planner: Richard Huntingdon, Ed Hayne, Eloise Sykes
CEO: Sam Hawkey
Managing Partner: Jon Tapper
Account Team: Richard Sweetman, Fergus Waddell
Agency Producer: Georgie Ford
Media Buying Agency: Essence
Media Planner: Michael Bensley, Shane Murphy, Tom Kislingbury, Christina Petrou
Production Company: Stink Films
Director: Matilda Finn
Editor: Leo King
Producer: James Waters
Post-Production Company: The Mill
Audio Post-Production Company: Factory
Exposure: Nationwide