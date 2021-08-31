Create Not Hate seeks to improve relationships with the Met Police
Quiet Storm has created a film featuring young black Londoners sharing their experiences of stop and search powers and how police relations with young people of colour can be improved
31 August 2021
The film for Create Not Hate, a non-profit organisation that aims to combat systemic racism and get underrepresented young people into the creative industries, is intended to get young people and the Metropolitan police to discuss how they can improve their relationships
It features six young people from South London talking about their experiences with the police and what they think needs to be done to improve relations. The music for the film was composed by Andy Carroll at The Elements Music.
In the film, Emmanuel Areoye, 19, said that he wanted to go on camera, “because as an individual, who is not a criminal, I don’t feel comfortable around police. We’re talking about 16, 17 year olds getting stopped, not just getting stopped, but getting harassed, manhandled because of speculation that you might have done something because of how you look.”
Create Not Hate and Quiet Storm founder Trevor Robinson OBE said: “We wanted young people who had experienced - or witnessed - stop and search and unnecessary force used by police officers to have the opportunity to talk openly with police officers in a safe space. But most of all we wanted it to be constructive about moving forward. We wanted it to be the first of many open and trust-building conversations, starting a dialogue between police and young people.”