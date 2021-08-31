Create Not Hate seeks to improve relationships with the Met Police

In the film, Emmanuel Areoye, 19, said that he wanted to go on camera, “because as an individual, who is not a criminal, I don’t feel comfortable around police. We’re talking about 16, 17 year olds getting stopped, not just getting stopped, but getting harassed, manhandled because of speculation that you might have done something because of how you look.”

Create Not Hate and Quiet Storm founder Trevor Robinson OBE said: “We wanted young people who had experienced - or witnessed - stop and search and unnecessary force used by police officers to have the opportunity to talk openly with police officers in a safe space. But most of all we wanted it to be constructive about moving forward. We wanted it to be the first of many open and trust-building conversations, starting a dialogue between police and young people.”