DFS and Pinterest Give Shoppers a Gamified Interior Design Experience

The ‘Collage Quest’ is phase one of the campaign, running from 20th October to 23rd November, 2025. To drive excitement and reach DFS’ target audience, on Pinterest there is a Premier Spotlight Total Takeover for both the teaser phase and launch. Together with a mix of visually arresting static and video Promoted Pins to encourage users to join the ‘What’s Your Thing Collage Quest’.

In phase two of the campaign, DFS will become the first UK brand to launch the latest Quiz-to-Board Pin Extension on Pinterest. This is a personal shopper experience that generates a custom Pinterest board on the users’ profile, full of DFS products that have been inspired by 3-5 dynamic quiz questions around design and lifestyle taste.

Both the ‘Collage Quest’ and Quiz-to-Board are a Pinterest in-house custom creative concept, developed in collaboration with DFS, with support from creative agency Jungle, and amplified by WPP/EssenceMediacom.

Karen Bloom, Sr. Manager, Creative Strategy at Pinterest UK & France, says: “The Collage Quest showcases how brands can push the boundaries of ad creative on Pinterest to bring their brand world to life, with a campaign that puts user interaction and personal style front and centre. Through this campaign DFS has tapped into our unique audience who come to Pinterest with the intention to discover their thing and shop to make their ideas a reality.”

Catherine Woodward, Head of Digital Marketing at DFS, says “Buying a sofa is a big decision for most of our customers. Many of them don’t initially know exactly what it is they’re looking for when they start their shopper journey. The engaging Collage and Quiz to Board format not only enable customers to overcome those challenges, by helping them identify what their ‘thing’ is, but also allows DFS to stand out in a fractured and distracting media environment. We’re really excited to be leading this with Pinterest and looking forward to seeing the results.”

Conner Leach, Senior Associate Director at EssenceMediacom, says: “The collaboration between DFS and Pinterest made perfect sense to us from day one, as they both share a commitment to creative excellence and customer-centric experiences. By leveraging Pinterest’s immersive formats and DFS’ dedication to quality and inspiration, we’ve helped to develop an engaging campaign that will excite shoppers and move the needle for DFS."