Oreo invites consumers to share their #OREOtwists in Digitas UK campaign

The first film shows two people dipping their OREO cookies into peanut butter and discovering their shared twist. In the second film, we see an unlikely pairing when a dad dunks an OREO cookie in a cup of orange juice, to the bewilderment of his teenager. The final film shows a young lady who’s created her own ritual, twisting and scraping off the cream, while her friend gobbles down the cookie whole.

Rafael Espesani, Mondelēz senior brand manager, OREO UK, said: “Every consumer has their own unique ways of having an OREO cookie, either a special ritual when eating the cookie on its own or even pairing with other ingredients. We’re a playful cookie at heart so we want this campaign to spark conversations and give people a little encouragement to share their own OREO twists, and celebrate the fact that all OREO twists are acceptable. They might even find a new favourite OREO twist that they haven’t tried before.”

OREO is amplifying the campaign through owned and earned activities on digital. It will also include a partnership with LADbible, using its platform to continue conversation with fans and content creators sharing their own #OREOtwists.

Digitas UK led the strategic and creative work, and collaborated with TinMan, which is handling the PR, Carat, which is handling media and Elvis for owned social activity, to bring the integrated campaign to life.

Emma de la Fosse, CCO, Digitas UK said: “The secret’s out. There’s a whole world of people enjoying their OREO in weird and wonderful ways – dunking them in juice, slathering peanut butter on them, dipping them in yogurt, the list goes on. We know Brits are very specific about how they consume cookies and we used this opportunity to highlight this behaviour in a way that hasn’t been done before and that resonates with OREO’s audience.”

