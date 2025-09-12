Mongolia launches first ever brand film

The country of Mongolia is launching its first-ever national brand film created and produced by Edelman. It is a majestic and bold departure from formulaic tourism creative. ‘Go Mongolia’ is a cinematic execution that encapsulates the country’s culture and ambitions and is shaped by the lived experience of Mongolians themselves.

tThis is the first time that Mongolia has engaged an international agency for creative. Notably, the film narrative is shaped from Mongolia’s Ministry of Culture, local creators, and institutions, including Olympic uniform designers Michel and Amazonka contributing wardrobe for a culturally authentic, modern edge.