Mongolia launches first ever brand film
The country of Mongolia enlisted Edelman to share the beautiful opportunities for tourism
12 September 2025
The country of Mongolia is launching its first-ever national brand film created and produced by Edelman. It is a majestic and bold departure from formulaic tourism creative. ‘Go Mongolia’ is a cinematic execution that encapsulates the country’s culture and ambitions and is shaped by the lived experience of Mongolians themselves.
tThis is the first time that Mongolia has engaged an international agency for creative. Notably, the film narrative is shaped from Mongolia’s Ministry of Culture, local creators, and institutions, including Olympic uniform designers Michel and Amazonka contributing wardrobe for a culturally authentic, modern edge.
‘Go Mongolia’ centers on sharing the energy of a youthful, driven nation with ‘Go’ offered as a gift from the heart of Mongolia to the world. Every creative decision was made in close consultation with Mongolian partners to capture its rich cultural authenticity, national pride, but with a modern tone. Filmed across Mongolia’s vast and varied landscapes filming required 10-hour drives, camel rides and train journeys – and was always met with extraordinary hospitality from its people who shaped the warmth and spirit of the final film.
The campaign is now airing across major global news outlets, including CNN, Mongolian Airlines, and at Chinggis Khan International Airport with distribution across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America. The film builds on the broader Go Mongolia campaign that began in 2023 to attract tourism and foreign investment and is already delivering meaningful results: the country rose 14 spots in the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index; saw its highest-ever tourism revenue; and was named #1 on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024.