Havas London spot for laxative brand Fybogel transforms everyday sounds into songs

The Reckitt-owned brand has launched its first TV campaign

02 June 2021

Fybogel, the Reckitt-owned high-fibre laxative brand, has launched its first TV advertising campaign and introduced a new tagline: Find Your Groove. Created by creative agency Havas London, the new campaign spans TV, print, digital and out-of-home, and runs for the next five months.

It is based around the uncomfortable truth that constipation can feel like a constant, debilitating, never-ending presence – rendering sufferers sluggish and tired, breaking their rhythm and preventing them from enjoying their lives to the full.

'Find Your Groove' follows a fifty-something woman as she goes about her busy, and auspiciously constipation-free, life. It takes everyday sounds – including an early morning yoga session, walking the dog, bowling with the kids, cooking dinner, taking salsa lessons and a firework display – and fuses them together.

It launches this week on TV and through a number of special insertions in Metro, with the campaign running until October. It was created by John Ogunmuyiwa and Lyndarn Harrison at Havas, with the TVC shot by director duo Simon & Ben through Borderland.

Dave Mygind, creative director at Havas London, said: “This category likes to focus on the debilitating effects of constipation – yet sufferers need scant reminding of how that feels. I’m really proud that we created a campaign for constipation that doesn’t feel like a campaign for constipation. It feels fun and playful, and the line ‘Find Your Groove’ perfectly sums up Fybogel’s purpose in people’s lives.”

Ivona Dimitrova, senior brand manager at Reckitt added: “Constipation shouldn’t – and needn’t – stop you in your tracks. Fybogel uses the natural power of fibre to help restore and maintain regular digestive health, enabling a life that keeps moving – and this campaign brings that regularity and routine to life beautifully through rhythm.”

CREDITS:

Project name: Find Your Groove

Client: Reckitt/Fybogel

Creative agency: Havas London

Global ECD, Reckitt: Elliot Harris

Creative Director: Dave Mygind

Creatives: John Ogunmuyiwa, Lyndarn Harrison

Account team: Anne Puech, Camille Le Senne

Agency producer (film): Charlotte Lawrence

Assistant agency producer (Film): Fran Ellis

Agency producer (print/digital): Kat Loizou

Planner: Flo Sharp, Rosanna Owen, Milan zum Hebel

Designer: Nik House

Production company: Borderland

Producer: Zoe Barlow

Director: Simon & Ben

DoP: Ben Cotgrove

Editor: Borderland

Post-production: Absolute

Grade: Matt Turner

VFX and online: Ben Robards

Executive Producer: Belinda Grew

Producer: Hannah Whitehill

Soundtrack composer: Fred Ashworth @ Native

Narrator: Sophie Corbett @ London Voice Boutique

Audio post-production: Ben Leeves, Alex Wilson-Thame, Dominic Dew @ Jungle

Photographer: Marco Mori

