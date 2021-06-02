Havas London spot for laxative brand Fybogel transforms everyday sounds into songs
The Reckitt-owned brand has launched its first TV campaign
02 June 2021
Fybogel, the Reckitt-owned high-fibre laxative brand, has launched its first TV advertising campaign and introduced a new tagline: Find Your Groove. Created by creative agency Havas London, the new campaign spans TV, print, digital and out-of-home, and runs for the next five months.
It is based around the uncomfortable truth that constipation can feel like a constant, debilitating, never-ending presence – rendering sufferers sluggish and tired, breaking their rhythm and preventing them from enjoying their lives to the full.
'Find Your Groove' follows a fifty-something woman as she goes about her busy, and auspiciously constipation-free, life. It takes everyday sounds – including an early morning yoga session, walking the dog, bowling with the kids, cooking dinner, taking salsa lessons and a firework display – and fuses them together.
It launches this week on TV and through a number of special insertions in Metro, with the campaign running until October. It was created by John Ogunmuyiwa and Lyndarn Harrison at Havas, with the TVC shot by director duo Simon & Ben through Borderland.
Dave Mygind, creative director at Havas London, said: “This category likes to focus on the debilitating effects of constipation – yet sufferers need scant reminding of how that feels. I’m really proud that we created a campaign for constipation that doesn’t feel like a campaign for constipation. It feels fun and playful, and the line ‘Find Your Groove’ perfectly sums up Fybogel’s purpose in people’s lives.”
Ivona Dimitrova, senior brand manager at Reckitt added: “Constipation shouldn’t – and needn’t – stop you in your tracks. Fybogel uses the natural power of fibre to help restore and maintain regular digestive health, enabling a life that keeps moving – and this campaign brings that regularity and routine to life beautifully through rhythm.”
CREDITS:
Project name: Find Your Groove
Client: Reckitt/Fybogel
Creative agency: Havas London
Global ECD, Reckitt: Elliot Harris
Creative Director: Dave Mygind
Creatives: John Ogunmuyiwa, Lyndarn Harrison
Account team: Anne Puech, Camille Le Senne
Agency producer (film): Charlotte Lawrence
Assistant agency producer (Film): Fran Ellis
Agency producer (print/digital): Kat Loizou
Planner: Flo Sharp, Rosanna Owen, Milan zum Hebel
Designer: Nik House
Production company: Borderland
Producer: Zoe Barlow
Director: Simon & Ben
DoP: Ben Cotgrove
Editor: Borderland
Post-production: Absolute
Grade: Matt Turner
VFX and online: Ben Robards
Executive Producer: Belinda Grew
Producer: Hannah Whitehill
Soundtrack composer: Fred Ashworth @ Native
Narrator: Sophie Corbett @ London Voice Boutique
Audio post-production: Ben Leeves, Alex Wilson-Thame, Dominic Dew @ Jungle
Photographer: Marco Mori