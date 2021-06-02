Havas London spot for laxative brand Fybogel transforms everyday sounds into songs

Fybogel, the Reckitt-owned high-fibre laxative brand, has launched its first TV advertising campaign and introduced a new tagline: Find Your Groove. Created by creative agency Havas London, the new campaign spans TV, print, digital and out-of-home, and runs for the next five months.

It is based around the uncomfortable truth that constipation can feel like a constant, debilitating, never-ending presence – rendering sufferers sluggish and tired, breaking their rhythm and preventing them from enjoying their lives to the full.

'Find Your Groove' follows a fifty-something woman as she goes about her busy, and auspiciously constipation-free, life. It takes everyday sounds – including an early morning yoga session, walking the dog, bowling with the kids, cooking dinner, taking salsa lessons and a firework display – and fuses them together.