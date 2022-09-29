Dunelm delivers homeware solutions for customers at their Wits' End

The campaign centres on Wits’ End, a seemingly typical British cul-de-sac, but one where things aren't quite working as they should be and where all seems rather upside down. As we stroll past people’s homes, we encounter post boxes that fire letters out, umbrellas that rain on the inside and a car being washed with mud. However, against this unusual backdrop, we see stories from families who have found choices to help their homes feel like a haven from the unsettling times outside.

Chris Roughton, Head of Creative Content at Dunelm said: “Helping our customers put their own affordable and stylish stamp on their home is at the heart of Dun Your Way. Through this campaign we want to help customers feel that regardless of what challenges life may throw, we believe there’s still many little ways to really make your home a haven.”

Zac Abbott, Business Director at Goodstuff said: “We’re thrilled to see the Wits’ End Campaign go live, building on the exciting ‘Dun Your Way’ brand platform launched back in 2021. In addition to the use of core AV channels, the collaboration with Capital Radio helps bring the campaign to life to truly engage the listeners.”

Media strategy, planning and buying for the campaign has been handled by Goodstuff and Byte/DEPT® created the social media campaign that will run across Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.