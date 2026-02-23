Great Western Railway invites audiences to rediscover famous myths and legends

The Famous Five GWR

23 February 2026

Great Western Railway (GWR) unveils a new campaign that brings its rich heritage into the present day, reigniting audience appeal through the timeless power of myths and storytelling.

The new chapter of its award-winning Famous Five series, created with adam&eve\TBWA, draws inspiration from GWR’s 1920s publicity campaigns, when the company first used myths and legends to promote travel to an emerging tourism market.

By unearthing this storied archive, GWR reconnects modern leisure travellers with the myths, legends and landscapes that have long defined the region - reframing rail not simply as transport, but as the beginning of adventure.

The multi-channel campaign begins on February 21st with a 60-second hero film directed by Oscar-and BAFTA-winning director and animator Peter Baynton, best known for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse and packed with vocal talent from the likes of Richard E Grant, Ambika Mod, Andi Osho and Jan Francis.

‘Five and the Dragon Quest’ film aims to boost leisure travel on the GWR network, which covers the south-west of England and Wales, including destinations like Cardiff, Penzance, Bath and Oxford.

It follows the Famous Five on their quest across the Great Western Railway network, determined to solve the mystery of a dragon which has been spotted flying in the skies across the region. Unsurprisingly, the train is the quickest way to get around – much better than the cars that all seem to be stuck in traffic jams. It ends with the tagline: “Great Western Railway – legendary adventures start here.”

With a new media approach from WPP Media’s Mindshare, the campaign is designed as a connected storytelling ecosystem. The hero film runs across cinema, TV and VOD to deliver scale and emotional impact, while dynamic radio executions delve deeper into regional folklore, bringing local legends to life in the listener’s imagination.

Out-of-home placements situate the Famous Five within landscapes tied to the very myths they explore, creating contextual relevance across the network. A broad social rollout extends the narrative through bespoke vignette films, spotlighting specific legends and destinations to ignite inspiration for leisure travel among distinct audience cohorts.

In the most integrated approach yet, the GWR in-house communications team working with VCCP Roar, will also continue to bring more activity to life as the campaign period progresses.

Amanda Burns, Sales & Marketing Director, Great Western Railway, said: "This campaign shows the Famous Five still have plenty of legendary adventures to share. The best storytelling doesn’t just entertain – it sparks curiosity and inspires people to explore.

"The campaign is rooted in the myths and legends of the South West and Wales - the very communities our railway has connected for generations.

“We’re celebrating the character of the regions we serve and bringing those stories to a new audience, who we know have a significant and widespread interest in myths and legends.”

Ben Tollet, Group Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, said: “The Famous Five are brought bang up to date with this foray into fantasy fiction. Can four children and a dog save the nation from a rampaging mythical beast? Highly unlikely. Unless, of course, they get some help from Great Western Railway.”

WPP Media’s Mindshare’s Fleur Stoppani, added: “Our approach was to meet audiences in the moments they’re most open to inspiration - from the immersive impact of cinema to the trusted weekend paper and the contextual power of out-of-home. By aligning channel strengths with storytelling, we’ve created a journey that moves people emotionally and commercially.”

GWR launched the Famous Five ‘Adventures Start Here’ in 2017. It recently won an award for ‘Long Term Thinking’ from APG and was a finalist in the Sustained Success category at the 2025 Effie UK Awards.

Credits

Client: Great Western Railway

Brand: Great Western Railway

Project/Campaign Name:

First Air Date: 21st February 2026

Amanda Burns – Sales & Marketing Director GWR

Helen da Costa – Head of Marketing GWR

Chloë Ravat – Senior Marketing Manager GWR

Amy Davies – Marketing Executive GWR

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Creative:

Ben Tollett – Group Executive Creative Director

Ben Polkinghorne – Creative Director

Christian Sewell + Andy Mcananey – Creative Directors

Production:

Charlotte Ellison – Agency Producer

Nicola Applegate – Agency Producer

Anna-Louise Vass – Radio Producer

Omnicom Production Studios

Richard Bailey - producer
Annabelle DelaCruz, Marc Dolby & Tony Hutton - Artworkers

Jon Webb - Retouching

Planning:

Will Grundy - Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Carter – Global Planning Partner

Matilda Treloar – Senior Planner

Account Management:

Miranda Hipwell – Chief Executive Officer

Jo Lorimer – Managing Partner

Ewen Whyte – Business Director

Renee James – Account Director

Minty Moore – Account Manager

Project Management:

Charmaine Balay – Senior Project Manager

Legal:

Candice Macleod – General Counsel

Tom Campbell – Senior Legal Counsel

Florence Chui – Paralegal

Business affairs:

Emely Eshebly – Senior Business Affairs Manager

Danni Rouse – Business Affairs Manager

Design:

Paul Knowles – Head of Design

Carl Warren – Senior Designer

Will Wittington – Designer

Production company: Not To Scale

Director: Peter Baynton

Founder / Executive Producer: Dan O'Rourke

Head of Production / Executive Producer: Maud Beckers

Producer: Sarah Butterworth

Production Manager: Neama Batichi

Art Direction by: Peter Baynton & Kevin Roulland
Background Artist: Kevin Roulland

Background Artist: Bruno Mayor

Background Artist: Tonet Dura

Background Artist: Tania Kerins

Background Artist: Alex Holman

Storyboard Artist: Peter Baynton & Fabrice Hagmann

2D Layout Artist: Farad Chams

2D Anim. Key Poses: Andrea Minella

2D Lead Animator: Katherine Spangenberg

2D Animator: Natasha Pollack

2D Animator: Joe Hick

2D Animator: Lisa Sullivan

2D Animator:  Gerry Gellago

2D Animator: Judit Boor

2D FX Artist: Frankie Swann

Character Design 2D: Kristian Antonelli

Clean Up Artist: Margarita Rojas

Clean Up Artist: Eva Marin Tabuenca

Clean Up Artist: Canela Bosco

Editor: Gus Herdman

3D & COMPOSITING: Melt Studios

CG Creative Director: Javier Verdugo
 Head of Production: Olaia Casal
 CG & VFX Producer: Anna Gispert
 CG & VFX Coordinator: Marta Silva
 3D Modeller: Abner Marin
 Lighting Artist: Kiko Navarro
 Lighting Artist: Oriol Domenech
 3D Animator: Hugo García
 3D Animator: Alan Carabantes
 3D Animator: Sauce Vilas
 3D Animator: Rodrigo Torres
 Rigging Artist: Llorenç Borràs
 Rigging Artist: Minimo VFX
 2D Lead Compositing: Gloria Bernabeu
 Compositing Artist: Juan Listello
 Compositing Artist: Xevi Polo
 Compositing Artist: Roberto García
 Colorist: Xavi Santolaya
 VFX Editor: Celia Caparrós
 Technical Director: Xavi Tribó
 IT: Washington Neira/ Oriol Viñolas

Audio Post Production: 750mph

Audio Producer: Carla Thomas

Sound Design & Mix: Mark Hellaby

Music Supervision: Theodore Music

Soundtrack: Milo’s Adventure

Publisher: Audiomachine (PRS)

Composer: Michael Patti

Media

Fleur Stoppani – Chief Operating Officer

Alexandria Oliver – Strategy Partner

Isobel McNamara – Client Director

Natasha Reade – Planning Business Director

Maya Albin – Planning Account Director

Aaron Matthews – Planning Account Manager

Frances Revita – Planning Account Executive

Sean Manning – AV Business Director

Tommy Hutchinson – AV Account Director

Miffy Edwards – AV Senior Account Executive

Nathan Hope – Publishing Account Director

Kai Nicholls – Publishing Account Executive

Amanda Magoba – OOH Account Director

Saffron Hindmarch – OOH Senior Account Manager

Josh Gilbert – Digital Account Director

Ciaren Sumner-Hare – Digital Account Manager

Tom McMahon – Digital Account Executive

Sofy Peneva – Social Account Director

Brianna Henry – Social Account Manager

Ece Mehmethanoglu – Social Senior Account Executive

Sam Hitchmough – Search Business Director

Bernie Thomas – Search Account Director

Connor Snelling – Search Account Manager

