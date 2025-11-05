Once Upon a Brand: The Enduring Power of Children’s Characters in Advertising

From Raymond Briggs’ Snowman drifting over Glasgow, tanked up on Irn-Bru, to Judith Kerr’s Mog crashing about Sainsbury’s kitchen, and Paddington politely saving Christmas for M&S, storybook characters keep finding new lives thanks to advertising.

This is particularly the case at Christmas, when agencies or brands in want of a heart-tugging Christmas ad, will often reach for a children’s character as a creative route. After all, they provide a familiar charm. What's not to like?

Retailers are particularly susceptible to this. For example M&S partnered with Paddington Bear, written by Michael Bond, in 2017 for its Christmas campaign created by Grey. 'Paddington and the Christmas Visitor' spot benefited from additional hype given the release of the film Paddington 2 at the same time.