Aldi's Christmas Teaser Sends Love Actually Vibes

The initial teaser shows Kevin and Katie’s dog, with a diamond ring attached to its collar, excitingly wait outside Katie’s snow-dusted home as the scene pays homage to classic Christmas cinema. Kevin then delivers a queue-card-wielding spectacle, asking Katie the BIG question in a moment designed to delight and captivate audiences. This romantic opener is just the beginning, with two more adverts set to unfold throughout the festive period, promising further fun, surprises, and plenty of Aldi Christmas spirit.

Kyrsten Halley, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re delighted to bring back Kevin the Carrot to screens this Christmas as we mark his 10 year anniversary, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy our three, festive, and fun-packed adverts during the festive season.”

Dave Price, chief creative officer, at McCann Manchester, said: “For 9 years, Kevin the Carrot has had an action-packed Christmas. He’s ‘borrowed' the Coke truck, flown an F14 with a co-pilot called Turkey and rescued the Christmas Spirit. In all that time, Kevin’s been too busy to ask the important question. And I don’t mean ‘Can I have the last mince pie?’ So, for year 10 we've gone for a more heartwarming and celebratory tale. Move over Gavin and Stacey… have we got a 24 Carrot love story for you.”

Consumers are being encouraged to stay tuned to see whether Katie says the all-important, three-letter words.

The story will be brought to life through various media partnerships managed by Starcom, including:

· A first of its kind ‘breaking news’ spot with ITV and Scarlett Moffatt*

· AV roadblocks across ITV, Channel 4, and Sky Media

· DOOH roadblocks with Bauer during peak hours

· Magic Radio’s breaking news trails and a co-branded online game

· A cover wrap across Reach’s flagship celebrity magazine, OK! – plus advertorials with outlets including Hello! And New! and 24-hour app splashes on Mail Online and Reach’s 49 apps

· TikTok TopView video with enhanced engagement features, including an interactive Super Like button in-feed

* An additional supporting TV ad in the style of a breaking news story will appear on ITV1 on the same day to continue the excitement and capture audience mindshare in the ad breaks. The partnership with ITV, conceived by ITV Creative and delivered by media agency Starcom, sees television personality Scarlett Moffatt act as the news anchor for ‘Tasty Gossip’ in a bespoke TV ad. In the 20-second spot, she shares the news of Kevin’s engagement in a unique format designed to spark viewer attention and drive brand differentiation during the festive season. This is the first time ITV Creative has launched a TV ad in this style to accompany a wider launch campaign.

