Aldi's Christmas Teaser Sends Love Actually Vibes
The first spot in the episodic campaign features Kevin the Carrot embarking on a romantic quest,
03 November 2025
Aldi has unveiled a heartwarming teaser that confirms the much-anticipated return of its iconic Christmas character, Kevin the Carrot – this time with a romantic twist. Developed in collaboration with McCann in Manchester, the 2025 festive campaign reimagines the festive advert tradition with a bold, episodic format and cinematic storytelling.
Launched today (Monday 3rd November), the campaign kicks off with the first episodic spot, which sees Kevin embark on a romantic, film-inspired quest, culminating in a momentous proposal to his beloved Katie the Carrot.
The initial teaser shows Kevin and Katie’s dog, with a diamond ring attached to its collar, excitingly wait outside Katie’s snow-dusted home as the scene pays homage to classic Christmas cinema. Kevin then delivers a queue-card-wielding spectacle, asking Katie the BIG question in a moment designed to delight and captivate audiences. This romantic opener is just the beginning, with two more adverts set to unfold throughout the festive period, promising further fun, surprises, and plenty of Aldi Christmas spirit.
Kyrsten Halley, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re delighted to bring back Kevin the Carrot to screens this Christmas as we mark his 10 year anniversary, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy our three, festive, and fun-packed adverts during the festive season.”
Dave Price, chief creative officer, at McCann Manchester, said: “For 9 years, Kevin the Carrot has had an action-packed Christmas. He’s ‘borrowed' the Coke truck, flown an F14 with a co-pilot called Turkey and rescued the Christmas Spirit. In all that time, Kevin’s been too busy to ask the important question. And I don’t mean ‘Can I have the last mince pie?’ So, for year 10 we've gone for a more heartwarming and celebratory tale. Move over Gavin and Stacey… have we got a 24 Carrot love story for you.”
Consumers are being encouraged to stay tuned to see whether Katie says the all-important, three-letter words.
The story will be brought to life through various media partnerships managed by Starcom, including:
· A first of its kind ‘breaking news’ spot with ITV and Scarlett Moffatt*
· AV roadblocks across ITV, Channel 4, and Sky Media
· DOOH roadblocks with Bauer during peak hours
· Magic Radio’s breaking news trails and a co-branded online game
· A cover wrap across Reach’s flagship celebrity magazine, OK! – plus advertorials with outlets including Hello! And New! and 24-hour app splashes on Mail Online and Reach’s 49 apps
· TikTok TopView video with enhanced engagement features, including an interactive Super Like button in-feed
* An additional supporting TV ad in the style of a breaking news story will appear on ITV1 on the same day to continue the excitement and capture audience mindshare in the ad breaks. The partnership with ITV, conceived by ITV Creative and delivered by media agency Starcom, sees television personality Scarlett Moffatt act as the news anchor for ‘Tasty Gossip’ in a bespoke TV ad. In the 20-second spot, she shares the news of Kevin’s engagement in a unique format designed to spark viewer attention and drive brand differentiation during the festive season. This is the first time ITV Creative has launched a TV ad in this style to accompany a wider launch campaign.
CREDITS:
Aldi
Marketing Director: Kyrsten Halley
Marketing Director: Laura Conlon
Customer Interaction Manager: Michelle Haden
Customer Interaction Manager: Jake Garner
Customer Interaction Associate Team Leader: Nieve Oakman
Customer Interaction Specialist: Harriet Wood
Customer Interaction Specialist: Anareeta Sherghill
McCann
CCO: Dave Price
ECD: Dan Noller
Creative Director: Clive Davis
Creative Director: Andy Fenton
Managing Director: Laura Mckinlay
Managing Partner: Jane Colbeck
Senior Business Lead: Cara Wheeler
Business Lead: Laura Willis
Senior Project Manager: Sophie Jones & Ella Timmins
Craft Manchester
Head of Integrated Production: Lucy Moore
Producer: Amanda Riddeal
Music Supervisor: Chris Graves
Production
Production co: Psyop
Directors: Todd Mueller & Kylie Matulick
Head of Production: Jamie Pastor
Executive Producer: Jim Brattin
Producer: Amy Fahl
Head of Production, Live Action: Tina Pavlides
Live Action Producer: Paz Parasmand
CG Supervisor: Chris Sage
Edit
Marshall Street Editors
Editor: John Mayes
Audio
Audio Engineer: Parv Thind
Audio Producer: Hils Macdonald
Music
SixtyFour Music
Composers: Dan Corbin & Mike Austen
Music Supervisor: Anne Booty
Starcom
Managing Partner - Darren Guy
Strategy Director - Emma Johansen
Planning Business Director - Sophie Tatner
Planning Account Director - Tom Amor
Partnerships Business Director - Sacha Feldman
AV Group Director - Louise Jenkins
AV Director - Claire Hicks
OOH Associate Director - Chloe Wilkinson
Publishing & Audio Director - Stanzi Gray
Director of Demand Generation - Katie Collaro
ITV Creative
Creative Lead: Tom Hall
Producer: Cheri Darbon
Campaign Management Lead: Lara Worthington
Campaign Manager: Alice Basma