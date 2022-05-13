Green Flag Unveils Sporty Ad To Highlight New Brand Positioning
New campaign from Engine Creative pastiches real-life competitive events to show the lengths garages will go, to join the Green Flag network
13 May 2022
Rescue service Green Flag, part of Direct Line Group, has unveiled a new campaign and brand positioning highlighting its high standards and demonstrating why a carefully curated network of skilled mechanics enable the brand to offer the best service to its customers.
Created by Engine Creative, the ‘Only the best get the Green Flag’ campaign lands on 13th May on TV, VOD and online. The new brand positioning reinforces the origins of the Green Flag network, set up 50 years ago with local, skilled mechanics delivering excellent service at the heart of its proposition. This point of difference is reflected in the campaign: garage mechanics are put to the test to meet a stringent set of criteria before joining Green Flag, showing it’s the quality of the network that matters.
The 30-second humorous advert brings these criteria to life in the distinctive Green Flag tone of voice. Created in the style of an Olympic hurdles event, various garages are seen vying for a coveted place on the Green Flag network, by racing against each other to repair a broken-down car and showcasing the exacting skill, knowledge and expertise required. The advert ends with the message ‘Only first-rate rescuers get to join our local breakdown network. ‘Only the best get the Green Flag’. This brand platform will evolve as the Green Flag business grows.
Su Karki at Green Flag said: “In our new campaign we hero the high standards Green Flag maintains and the quality of its service, showing why not every garage makes it onto our network. Those who are successful have demonstrated they have a highly skilled network of engineers and a sustainable fleet to support the customers we have, and those we are excited to join us in the future, and it really is the case that only the best get the Green Flag.”
Katy Hopkins, Creative Director at Engine said: “What better way for Green Flag to find the best roadside rescuers in the country than to put them through their paces on a sheep-filled athletics track? Holly, Charlotte, Big Red Button and a host of other heroes worked tirelessly to pack in as many hilarious hurdles as possible to demonstrate that ‘Only the best get the Green Flag’.”
Engine retained the Green Flag business in 2021, following a competitive pitch, having worked with the brand since 2017. This is the first campaign following the agency’s reappointment.
CREDITS
Chief Creative Officer: Billy Faithfull
Creative Director: Katy Hopkins
Art Director: Charlotte Watmough
Copywriter: Holly Fallows
Chief Strategy Officer: Gen Kobayashi
Head of Strategy: Georgina Murray-Burton
Planners: Alpesh Patel
Account Management: Nick Pawlak, Sally Heiser, Stephen Rowe
Agency Producer: Laura Melville
Photographer: Daniel Lewis
Director/ Production Co: Big Red Button / Blink Production
EP: Paul Weston
Producer: Emily Atterton
Editor: Saam Hodivala @ Shift Post
Post Production: Gareth Brannan @ Rascal Post
Post Producer: James Beck
Sound Design: Ben Gulvin @ Wave