Green Flag Unveils Sporty Ad To Highlight New Brand Positioning

Rescue service Green Flag, part of Direct Line Group, has unveiled a new campaign and brand positioning highlighting its high standards and demonstrating why a carefully curated network of skilled mechanics enable the brand to offer the best service to its customers.

Created by Engine Creative, the ‘Only the best get the Green Flag’ campaign lands on 13th May on TV, VOD and online. The new brand positioning reinforces the origins of the Green Flag network, set up 50 years ago with local, skilled mechanics delivering excellent service at the heart of its proposition. This point of difference is reflected in the campaign: garage mechanics are put to the test to meet a stringent set of criteria before joining Green Flag, showing it’s the quality of the network that matters.

The 30-second humorous advert brings these criteria to life in the distinctive Green Flag tone of voice. Created in the style of an Olympic hurdles event, various garages are seen vying for a coveted place on the Green Flag network, by racing against each other to repair a broken-down car and showcasing the exacting skill, knowledge and expertise required. The advert ends with the message ‘Only first-rate rescuers get to join our local breakdown network. ‘Only the best get the Green Flag’. This brand platform will evolve as the Green Flag business grows.