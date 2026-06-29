Yazoo's New Brand Platform Celebrates Life's Imperfect Moments

Running across out-of-home, audio and digital channels, the platform positions YAZOO as a chance to pause and add a more positive perspective onto everyday situations.

The creative brings this to life through a series of five scenarios, where familiar mishaps spiral into near catastrophe – from lightning storms at festivals, to crashing into your own garage, or even a seagull making off with your dog. Each moment is then flipped with humour and reframed through a mischievous, optimistic lens.

Every execution lands with a distinctive, tongue-in-cheek line, reminding audiences to simply ‘Have a YAZOO with Yourself’.

Visually, the campaign leans into a bold, disruptive out-of-home style, coupled with striking illustrative design to create instantly recognisable, ownable brand assets. Audio and social executions extend the idea further, using inner monologue and reactive content to embed the platform in everyday culture.

The multi-channel brand platform marks the first creative work from Havas London since being appointed as agency of record in February 2026, following a competitive pitch.