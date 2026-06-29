Yazoo's New Brand Platform Celebrates Life's Imperfect Moments
The campaign by Havas London finds the funny in everyday chaos
29 June 2026
YAZOO, the UK’s #1 flavoured milk brand*, is leaning into the chaos of modern life with the launch of ‘Have a YAZOO with Yourself’ - a bold new brand platform that reframes everyday mishaps into moments of humour and positivity.
Running across out-of-home, audio and digital channels, the platform positions YAZOO as a chance to pause and add a more positive perspective onto everyday situations.
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Running across out-of-home, audio and digital channels, the platform positions YAZOO as a chance to pause and add a more positive perspective onto everyday situations.
The creative brings this to life through a series of five scenarios, where familiar mishaps spiral into near catastrophe – from lightning storms at festivals, to crashing into your own garage, or even a seagull making off with your dog. Each moment is then flipped with humour and reframed through a mischievous, optimistic lens.
Every execution lands with a distinctive, tongue-in-cheek line, reminding audiences to simply ‘Have a YAZOO with Yourself’.
Visually, the campaign leans into a bold, disruptive out-of-home style, coupled with striking illustrative design to create instantly recognisable, ownable brand assets. Audio and social executions extend the idea further, using inner monologue and reactive content to embed the platform in everyday culture.
The multi-channel brand platform marks the first creative work from Havas London since being appointed as agency of record in February 2026, following a competitive pitch.
Alexandra Heal, YAZOO Brand Manager, FrieslandCampina, said: “This is about embracing the reality of how people experience everyday life – the messy, the chaotic and the stressful. ‘Have a YAZOO with Yourself’ captures in a perfectly tongue-and-cheek way how the brand can show up in those moments, offering a pause and a shift in perspective. We wanted something that feels culturally in tune, but also genuine in how it resonates with people.”
Seamus Higgins, Chief Creative Officer at Havas London, added: ‘’For Gen Z, the most anxious generation ever, a little bit of perspective goes a long way. Especially if it’s ironic. And funny. So, we had a lot of fun crafting scenes packed with enough insight, humour and detail to not just grab eyeballs, but tickle them for a while.’’
The campaign is live from today. Media was handled by Starcom with production from Prose on Pixels.
CREDITS
Project name: 'Have a YAZOO with Yourself’
Client: [Ali Heal, Brand Manager, YAZOO]
Creative agency: Havas London
Chief Creative Officer: Seamus Higgins
Executive Creative Director: Dan Cole
Copywriter: Jonny Durgan
Art director: James Rooke
Account team: Matt Ramage, Joshua Thomas
Agency Producer: Liberty Willison
Strategy Team: Nicole Adolph
Chief Design Officer: Lorenzo Fruzza
Designer: Sam Kallen
Media agency: Starcom
Alice Cuesta-Sarris
Lauren Elliot
Max Harris
Suhanya Kugathasan
Production company: Prose on Pixels
Photographer: Dan Burn-Forti
Executive Producer: Paris Palmer
Producer: Lindsay Birch
Post-production: Stanley Post
Post-production producer: Paul Stokoe