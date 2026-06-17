Department for Education Brings Early Year Careers To Life

The idea won bronze in the ‘non-profit' category at the Ocean Outdoor Digital Creative Competition last year and as a result, was awarded £50,000 worth of media space from Ocean Outdoor.

Laurence Russ, Deputy Director: Workforce Recruitment and Mission Campaigns at the Department for Education commented “ ‘Play Stations’ brings our ‘Do Something Big’ campaign to life in a bold and unexpected way. It invites them to step in and experience for themselves the energy, spontaneity and connection you get from working with young children.

By turning everyday spaces into something playful and interactive, we’re helping people see early years in a new light - not just as a job, but as a career that’s engaging, full of purpose and where you can help give children the best start in life.”

Dan Cole, Executive Creative Director at Havas London added: “Anyone who has spent any time with a 3-year-old will know that no two days are ever the same… the children will bring a constant smile to your face. We wanted people to meet these little characters and experience some of what makes working with young children so rewarding.

'Play Stations' lets people consider that possibility in a way traditional advertising just can’t. By turning Digital Out-Of-Home into something physical, playful, and participatory, we're helping people feel the joy of the job in a way that's immediate and memorable.”

Melanie Blood, Head of Ocean Labs UK, said: This is a brilliant example of how digital out of home can create genuine participation rather than simply delivering a message. By inviting people to experience the role for themselves, the campaign creates a memorable and meaningful connection with an important career opportunity."

The campaign is live from today, with production handled by Prose on Pixels.

Credits:

Project name: Early Years Do Something Big – “Play Stations”

Client: The Department for Education – Early Years Recruitment

Creative agency: Havas London

Chief Creative Officer: Seamus Higgins

Executive Creative Director: Dan Cole

Creative Director: Jamie Starbuck

Copywriter: Daisy Bard

Art director: Orla O’Connor

Account team: James Hough, Sophie Spence, Niamh Ferrier

Agency Producer: Kat Loizou

Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent

Strategy Team: Clare Phayer, Laura Sammarco, Nicole Adolph

Designer: Darta Losane, Walter Gregory

Production company: Prose on Pixels

Director/DOP: John Fisher

Photographer: Dila Cuhadar

Executive Producer: Paris Palmer

Producer: Bella Fix

Editor: Dila Cuhadar

Post-production: Prose on Pixels

Post-production producer: Bella Fix

Colourist: Jose Font

Media Planning: Ocean Outdoor

Project Manager: Harry Tate

Production: DMT