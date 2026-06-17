Department for Education Brings Early Year Careers To Life
'Play Stations' by Havas London supports the government’s expanded childcare offering for working parents
17 June 2026
As part of its ‘Do Something Big’ campaign, the Department for Education has brought an award-winning DOOH activation to Manchester, transforming city-centre screens into real-time interactive experiences designed to inspire more people to explore a career in early years.
The campaign converts full motion screens across Ocean Outdoors's The Loop Network (premium small format) in Manchester City Centre, into immersive environments inviting passersby to get a glimpse into the work of early years educators by physically engaging with young children.
Created by Havas London, the idea uses reactive mixed reality technology, with participants stepping onto a floor vinyl positioned in front of the screens, triggering motion-based gameplay that allows them to interact directly with the young children featured on screen. From ‘Peekaboo’ to ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes’, the games bring to life the joy of working with young children while highlighting the vital role early years educators play in supporting children’s learning, development and wellbeing.
Alongside the interactive installations, the campaign is amplified through additional DOOH placements across Manchester, including Arndale Media Wall, Printworks and roadside screens, targeting commuters and students at scale.
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The idea won bronze in the ‘non-profit' category at the Ocean Outdoor Digital Creative Competition last year and as a result, was awarded £50,000 worth of media space from Ocean Outdoor.
Laurence Russ, Deputy Director: Workforce Recruitment and Mission Campaigns at the Department for Education commented “ ‘Play Stations’ brings our ‘Do Something Big’ campaign to life in a bold and unexpected way. It invites them to step in and experience for themselves the energy, spontaneity and connection you get from working with young children.
By turning everyday spaces into something playful and interactive, we’re helping people see early years in a new light - not just as a job, but as a career that’s engaging, full of purpose and where you can help give children the best start in life.”
Dan Cole, Executive Creative Director at Havas London added: “Anyone who has spent any time with a 3-year-old will know that no two days are ever the same… the children will bring a constant smile to your face. We wanted people to meet these little characters and experience some of what makes working with young children so rewarding.
'Play Stations' lets people consider that possibility in a way traditional advertising just can’t. By turning Digital Out-Of-Home into something physical, playful, and participatory, we're helping people feel the joy of the job in a way that's immediate and memorable.”
Melanie Blood, Head of Ocean Labs UK, said: This is a brilliant example of how digital out of home can create genuine participation rather than simply delivering a message. By inviting people to experience the role for themselves, the campaign creates a memorable and meaningful connection with an important career opportunity."
The campaign is live from today, with production handled by Prose on Pixels.
Credits:
Project name: Early Years Do Something Big – “Play Stations”
Client: The Department for Education – Early Years Recruitment
Creative agency: Havas London
Chief Creative Officer: Seamus Higgins
Executive Creative Director: Dan Cole
Creative Director: Jamie Starbuck
Copywriter: Daisy Bard
Art director: Orla O’Connor
Account team: James Hough, Sophie Spence, Niamh Ferrier
Agency Producer: Kat Loizou
Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent
Strategy Team: Clare Phayer, Laura Sammarco, Nicole Adolph
Designer: Darta Losane, Walter Gregory
Production company: Prose on Pixels
Director/DOP: John Fisher
Photographer: Dila Cuhadar
Executive Producer: Paris Palmer
Producer: Bella Fix
Editor: Dila Cuhadar
Post-production: Prose on Pixels
Post-production producer: Bella Fix
Colourist: Jose Font
Media Planning: Ocean Outdoor
Project Manager: Harry Tate
Production: DMT