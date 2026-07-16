Honda Your Dreams Engineered

Honda Is Engineering Dreams

This is the first work by Pablo since winning the business in September

By Creative Salon

16 July 2026

In their first work for Honda since winning the business in September 2025, Pablo London has launched a new pan-EU creative platform, ‘Your Dreams Engineered’, with an automobile campaign designed to showcase the brand’s philosophy, its unconventional approach to engineering and incredible lineup of cars to new audiences.

In the TVC the campaign introduces human dreams in the form of shapeshifting white matter before we see them being put through a playfully fictionalised version of Honda’s engineering processes. We see the dreams being prodded, pulled, tested and shaped before ultimately emerging as the range of present-day Honda cars.

‘Your Dreams Engineered’ sets out to remind people what Honda has always been: an engineering company where every innovation exists to make its customers' lives easier, and ultimately to help make their dreams a reality.

Created by Pablo’s Chris Bovill, John Allison, Victoria Daltrey and Will Bingham the spot was directed by Ryan Chun through Magna Studios, with edit, post-production and sound from Shift, Black Kite Studios and 750mph.

The TVC is supported by a wider OOH and social campaign which showcases individual Honda car models in the range and the dreams they enable for drivers.

It’s over a decade since the brand has invested in more emotive storytelling. Head of European Automotive Communications, Olivia Dunn, said: “Every Honda begins with a customer and a dream. For generations, Honda’s purpose has been to help make those dreams possible. Your Dreams Engineered is about more than showcasing cars. It’s about celebrating the genuine, human-centred approach to innovation, craftsmanship and engineering that generations of drivers have come to trust from Honda. Thank you to Pablo for helping us raise the sail on the next chapter of Honda’s story.”

Creative Group Heads, Victoria Daltrey and Will Bingham, said: “We wanted to remind people that behind every meaningful innovation is something human. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, that story feels more relevant than ever. We're really proud of this campaign and excited to see what we can dream up next.”

Director, Ryan Chun said: “What excited me most was the idea that every great thing starts out small and uncertain and I wanted to capture the joy, curiosity, and determination that goes into making something. Whether it’s a car, a film, or anything you're driven to create, that journey feels universal. It’s a celebration of the process just as much as the final product. I love how the spirit of the film's message became our own mantra while making it, and enjoyed every single second of it. A true collaboration."

Credits

CLIENT

Head of European Automotive Communications: Olivia Dunn

Auto Advertising Section Manager: Kate Barrett

AGENCY

Creative Agency: Pablo London

CCO: Dan Watts

Creative Partners: Chris Bovill &amp; John Allison

Creative Group Heads: Victoria Daltrey &amp; Will Bingham

CEO: Gareth Mercer

Group Managing Partner: Heather Cuss

Business Director: Knox Cassidy

Account Director: Mike Roberts

CSO: Mark Sng

Strategy Director: Summer Taylor

Junior Strategist: Liam Brazier

Executive Producer: Sasha Mantel

Assistant Producer: Jack Bass

Design Director: Rodrigo Castellari

Design Director: Mark Harrison

TTL Creatives: Martins Millers &amp; David Carr

Director of Operations: Ben Mascari

Deputy Head of Creative Production: Demi Osman

Junior Producer: Amber Maguire

Creative Artworker: Viren Patel, Steve Savory

PRODUCTION COMPANY

Production Company: Magna Studios

Co-Founder &amp; Co-CEO: Davud Karbassioun

Co-Founder &amp; Co-CEO: Marisa Clifford

Director: Ryan Chun

MD/EP: Neil Andrews

Head of Production: Alistair Payne-James

Producer: Harri Kamalanathan &amp; Sophie Ede

1st AD: Laura Stankevičiūtė

DOP: Chuck Owens

Production Designer: Sigita Šimkūnaitė

Casting: Radioaktive

Costume Designer: Juozas Valenta

Local Service Company: Radioaktive.film

Service Producer: Tadas Vaitmonas

Production Manager: Emil Shkulskiy

EDITING

Edit House: Shift

Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Editor: Paul O’Reilly

Assistant Editor: Stanley Whitaker

SOUND

Sound Design: 750mph

Executive Producer: Olivia Ray

 

Head of Production: Rachel Saxon

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell &amp; Mark Hellaby

POST PRODUCTION

Post Production &amp; Grade: Black Kite Studios

Exec Producers: Hazel Gibson &amp; Tamara Mennell

Colourist: Richard Fearon &amp; Tom Mangham

Supervisor: Jonathan Box &amp; Ian Baxter

MUSIC

Music: The Hogan

Music Supervisors: The Hogan

Track: Your Dreams Engineered

MEDIA:

Agency: UM

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