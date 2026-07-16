Honda Is Engineering Dreams
This is the first work by Pablo since winning the business in September
16 July 2026
In their first work for Honda since winning the business in September 2025, Pablo London has launched a new pan-EU creative platform, ‘Your Dreams Engineered’, with an automobile campaign designed to showcase the brand’s philosophy, its unconventional approach to engineering and incredible lineup of cars to new audiences.
In the TVC the campaign introduces human dreams in the form of shapeshifting white matter before we see them being put through a playfully fictionalised version of Honda’s engineering processes. We see the dreams being prodded, pulled, tested and shaped before ultimately emerging as the range of present-day Honda cars.
‘Your Dreams Engineered’ sets out to remind people what Honda has always been: an engineering company where every innovation exists to make its customers' lives easier, and ultimately to help make their dreams a reality.
Created by Pablo’s Chris Bovill, John Allison, Victoria Daltrey and Will Bingham the spot was directed by Ryan Chun through Magna Studios, with edit, post-production and sound from Shift, Black Kite Studios and 750mph.
The TVC is supported by a wider OOH and social campaign which showcases individual Honda car models in the range and the dreams they enable for drivers.
It’s over a decade since the brand has invested in more emotive storytelling. Head of European Automotive Communications, Olivia Dunn, said: “Every Honda begins with a customer and a dream. For generations, Honda’s purpose has been to help make those dreams possible. Your Dreams Engineered is about more than showcasing cars. It’s about celebrating the genuine, human-centred approach to innovation, craftsmanship and engineering that generations of drivers have come to trust from Honda. Thank you to Pablo for helping us raise the sail on the next chapter of Honda’s story.”
Creative Group Heads, Victoria Daltrey and Will Bingham, said: “We wanted to remind people that behind every meaningful innovation is something human. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, that story feels more relevant than ever. We're really proud of this campaign and excited to see what we can dream up next.”
Director, Ryan Chun said: “What excited me most was the idea that every great thing starts out small and uncertain and I wanted to capture the joy, curiosity, and determination that goes into making something. Whether it’s a car, a film, or anything you're driven to create, that journey feels universal. It’s a celebration of the process just as much as the final product. I love how the spirit of the film's message became our own mantra while making it, and enjoyed every single second of it. A true collaboration."
Credits
CLIENT
Head of European Automotive Communications: Olivia Dunn
Auto Advertising Section Manager: Kate Barrett
AGENCY
Creative Agency: Pablo London
CCO: Dan Watts
Creative Partners: Chris Bovill & John Allison
Creative Group Heads: Victoria Daltrey & Will Bingham
CEO: Gareth Mercer
Group Managing Partner: Heather Cuss
Business Director: Knox Cassidy
Account Director: Mike Roberts
CSO: Mark Sng
Strategy Director: Summer Taylor
Junior Strategist: Liam Brazier
Executive Producer: Sasha Mantel
Assistant Producer: Jack Bass
Design Director: Rodrigo Castellari
Design Director: Mark Harrison
TTL Creatives: Martins Millers & David Carr
Director of Operations: Ben Mascari
Deputy Head of Creative Production: Demi Osman
Junior Producer: Amber Maguire
Creative Artworker: Viren Patel, Steve Savory
PRODUCTION COMPANY
Production Company: Magna Studios
Co-Founder & Co-CEO: Davud Karbassioun
Co-Founder & Co-CEO: Marisa Clifford
Director: Ryan Chun
MD/EP: Neil Andrews
Head of Production: Alistair Payne-James
Producer: Harri Kamalanathan & Sophie Ede
1st AD: Laura Stankevičiūtė
DOP: Chuck Owens
Production Designer: Sigita Šimkūnaitė
Casting: Radioaktive
Costume Designer: Juozas Valenta
Local Service Company: Radioaktive.film
Service Producer: Tadas Vaitmonas
Production Manager: Emil Shkulskiy
EDITING
Edit House: Shift
Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Editor: Paul O’Reilly
Assistant Editor: Stanley Whitaker
SOUND
Sound Design: 750mph
Executive Producer: Olivia Ray
Head of Production: Rachel Saxon
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell & Mark Hellaby
POST PRODUCTION
Post Production & Grade: Black Kite Studios
Exec Producers: Hazel Gibson & Tamara Mennell
Colourist: Richard Fearon & Tom Mangham
Supervisor: Jonathan Box & Ian Baxter
MUSIC
Music: The Hogan
Music Supervisors: The Hogan
Track: Your Dreams Engineered
MEDIA:
Agency: UM