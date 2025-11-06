Teapigs launches biggest campaign to date with Pablo
Teapigs, the speciality tea brand, has unveiled new 'It’s tea in all its glory' campaign
06 November 2025
Created by Pablo London, the campaign marks the brand’s biggest creative and media investment to date and sets out to proudly position the brand as the category’s most passionate advocate for great tea: a brand that believes good taste and good ingredients should be celebrated, enjoyed and preserved, not excessively refined and processed.
At a time when people are spending more thoughtfully, swapping big-ticket splurges for small everyday luxuries, there’s a big opportunity for teapigs to be part of the trend. We’ll pay extra for a flat white or organic chocolate but rarely think about upgrading the nation’s favourite drink. The campaign identifies an opportunity for teapigs to lead that small-luxury revolution in tea — to take something everyday and elevate it into something exceptional. It’s a bold move in a category that can be predictable, packed with wellness clichés and empty promises
Teapigs wants to remind people what tea can be: something crafted with real care and obsession, made to be enjoyed in all its glory.
The campaign celebrates that devotion to quality. Featuring teapigs’ new titular mascot blissfully reclining amid real tea ingredients — peppermint leaves, chamomile flowers and black tea — with its modesty delicately preserved by a carefully placed leaf or petal, each execution heroically showcases the product itself with a wink and the brand’s trademark quirky charm. Headlines such as “Uncrushed peppermint au naturelle” and “Hand-rolled flowers in the buff” highlight the purity of the ingredients and the playful confidence of the brand.
Digitally crafted by post-production studio Blind Pig, the campaign will run in outdoor and online media in November 2025 with plans for further activity in 2026.
Mat Bird, Marketing Director for Tata Consumer Products, said: “This campaign was a labour of love, rigorously tested and thoughtfully crafted and we can’t wait to see how consumers respond. Teapigs has already earned its way into many people’s hearts and minds by being a simply excellent product, and now we want to elevate its place in the category even more.”
Nick Sheppard, Creative Director at Pablo, said: “A cup of teapigs is one of life's little luxuries. So what better way to make the brand's first splash, than to have its piggy bathing in all its glory. Now you'll have to excuse me, I'm off to put the kettle on."
CREDITS
Brand
Marketing Director: Mat Bird
Senior Consultant: Phil Chapman
Senior Brand Manager: Liv Turner
Brand Manager: Desola Mako
Pablo London
Founder & CEO: Gareth Mercer
Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Nick Sheppard, Tom Webber
Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng
Planning Director: Summer Taylor
Client Partner: Eve Bui
Senior Account Director: Dom Kocur
Account Manager: Suzanne Stewart
Project Managers: Emily Rutledge, Kelly Watts
Head of Operations: Ben Mascari
Agency Producer: Alisha Harrison