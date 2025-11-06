Teapigs launches biggest campaign to date with Pablo

Teapigs wants to remind people what tea can be: something crafted with real care and obsession, made to be enjoyed in all its glory.

The campaign celebrates that devotion to quality. Featuring teapigs’ new titular mascot blissfully reclining amid real tea ingredients — peppermint leaves, chamomile flowers and black tea — with its modesty delicately preserved by a carefully placed leaf or petal, each execution heroically showcases the product itself with a wink and the brand’s trademark quirky charm. Headlines such as “Uncrushed peppermint au naturelle” and “Hand-rolled flowers in the buff” highlight the purity of the ingredients and the playful confidence of the brand.

Digitally crafted by post-production studio Blind Pig, the campaign will run in outdoor and online media in November 2025 with plans for further activity in 2026.

Mat Bird, Marketing Director for Tata Consumer Products, said: “This campaign was a labour of love, rigorously tested and thoughtfully crafted and we can’t wait to see how consumers respond. Teapigs has already earned its way into many people’s hearts and minds by being a simply excellent product, and now we want to elevate its place in the category even more.”

Nick Sheppard, Creative Director at Pablo, said: “A cup of teapigs is one of life's little luxuries. So what better way to make the brand's first splash, than to have its piggy bathing in all its glory. Now you'll have to excuse me, I'm off to put the kettle on."

CREDITS

