No Egos, No Rules, Just Results - Behind Unlimited & Pablo’s Government Consortium

The two came together in 2022 when Unlimited president Tim Bonnet invited Pablo founder Gareth Mercer to discuss the possibility of forming the Unlimited and Pablo Consortium, which would give them both access to the government’s Media and Creative framework. The idea proved to be a smart one.

“The pull of government and wanting to come together around that was really compelling because it's such a brilliant opportunity to really do creative, innovative work that has real-world impact. And that's not to diminish the commercial impact of a lot of the other clients that we work with, but I think that was a real pull for us as a real kind of creative opportunity and the challenges and briefs from the government face,” adds Eve Bui, client partner for Pablo.

Working together

The consortium aims to work together under the mantra ‘no egos and no rules’, teaming their best experts through blended teams to answer each brief. They are also honest with themselves that they don’t hold all of the necessary services under one roof. And when that happens, they look externally for other partners, such as partnerships agency Forum, and We Communications (formerly Hopscotch Consulting).

They are willing to do whatever it takes to successfully answer a brief and drill down into human understanding and deliver “disruptive thinking” through a completely different method of tackling an issue, explains both Jones and Bull.

“It’s about asking, 'How do we do this?' and 'What kind of interesting ways can we do it that are genuinely going to be quite surprising and unexpected to shift the dial?' And I think that's what the clients echo back to us. We've got a nice rhythm in that space where we push each other in the right way to do different things,” believes Bui.

While the blended teams consist of personnel from both sides, a nominal lead is chosen first before the team is built. Where the consortium is unique is that it may have account handling in one agency and creative sitting in the other, or they might span both. Whatever the bespoke setup, they are tasked with working seamlessly together as one.

“In all honesty, as a client, you wouldn't notice unless you looked at people's email addresses,” claims Bui. “We've ignored the boundaries between our organisations and gone, ‘Look, we have a whole pot of brilliant people now across our two agencies. Who are the right people to put around this particular problem?’”.

These teams are then small and nimble enough to adapt when necessary, with the internal phrase ‘Speedboat not tanker’ coined to give the team autonomy around problem-solving while being collaborative with the client. The setup also allows the consortium to offer “niche or random solutions” if required by pulling further people onto a brief, if needed.