Brand investment matters to the City, reveals new IPA survey

Two thirds of analysts (67 per cent) also want to see changes to how intangible assets as a whole are reported upon and accounted for.

Those that stated they think it should be capitalised at least some of the time believe it would improve their ability to value the company and give them better understanding of future growth potential.

Further to his analysis of the findings, Ian Whittaker, a former City analyst and founder and managing director, Liberty Sky Advisors, will share his conclusions and recommendations that he will expand upon in an upcoming IPA report.

Laurence Green, Director of Effectiveness, IPA said: “This survey provides welcome news that investors are placing increasing interest and importance on investment in brands. To facilitate this and to improve understanding, it is incumbent on brand owners to provide the relevant data and evidence to investors, and to engage with them using their language in order to make the most compelling case for marketing as a long-term investment.”

Annie Brown, General Manager, Brand Finance added: "When companies spend money to change the way people see their brand, they are not doing it for a one-off result. They do it to build up the long-term value of their brand asset. Therefore, advertising spend should in most cases be considered an investment for future growth, not just a cost for delivering immediate business.”