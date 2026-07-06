Bauer Media Outdoor Brings Pride To The Streets
The campaign by M+C Saatchi's 'PROUD' Group celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community
06 July 2026
M+C Saatchi UK’s LGBTQIA+ group ‘PROUD’ and Bauer Media Outdoor Europe have launched ‘Pride is Everything’, a new multi-market campaign created with LGBTQ+ communities across Europe.
Running on out-of-home sites across the UK, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Poland, the campaign rejects the increasingly homogenised portrayals of Pride often seen during Pride season in favour of something more authentic: a portrait of queer life created by the people living it.
Queer creators, community members, allies and families were invited to share their own images, stories and experiences of Pride. Disposable cameras were also distributed across Europe, giving LGBTQ+ people the opportunity to document Pride through their own eyes and on their own terms.
The resulting work captures moments of joy, love, friendship, family, protest, celebration and everyday life, revealing the infinite ways queerness is experienced across Europe.
At a time when queer communities are increasingly being spoken about, 'Pride is Everything' hands the conversation back to the people at its heart.
Created from images and stories shared by LGBTQ+ people, allies and families across Europe, the campaign celebrates Pride in all its forms, from the extraordinary to the everyday, while ensuring the people behind those stories are seen, credited and elevated.
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Tom Lander, Senior Creative, M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: “As a proud gay man, this project means a lot to me. Pride isn't one thing – it's different for every person who experiences it. I find pride in the little things, like being able to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public, or have him as my phone lockscreen. We’d like to thank every person who made a contribution to this campaign, they trusted us with their stories, their families and their lives. It isn't our version of Pride. It's theirs.”
Marcus Peffers, Executive Chair, M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: “Cultural Power comes from understanding what's happening in people's lives and creating work that resonates because it's grounded in truth. This campaign doesn't tell people what Pride should look like. It creates a platform for LGBTQ+ communities to define it for themselves.”
Regan Warner, Executive Creative Director, M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: "Too often, Pride gets reduced to a single image. A parade. A flag. A moment in June. But Pride exists in thousands of small, personal moments that rarely make it into public view. This campaign is a reminder that queer life is vast, ordinary, joyful, complicated and deeply human. Our job wasn't to create a version of Pride. It was to create space for people to show us their own."
Henry Moffett, Creative Agency Partner, Bauer Media Outdoor, said: “Public space should reflect the people who live, love and show up in it.. By elevating real stories from across Europe, we’re handing Pride back to the LGBTQ+ community by filling our outdoor estate with real images and stories from queer people, their allies and their families. These lived experiences at the heart of this campaign create visibility on the community's terms and celebrate the many different ways Pride is felt and expressed today alongside the diversity and humanity of queer life.”
Credits
Creative agency: M+C Saatchi Group UK
Creative Partner: Guy Bradbury
Executive Creative Director: Regan Warner
Senior Creative Team: Tom Lander, Billie Gurr
Producer: Matt O’Neill
Head of Strategy: Sophie Lean
Senior Strategists: Abbey Gaunt, Hannah Thomson
Senior Account Director: Katie Mandel
Senior Account Manager: Jami Bett
Executive Head of Art: Lisa Carrana
Designer: Lucy Morrison
Studio: Anna Leapman
Bauer Media
Sarah Goslin – Senior Internal Communications Manager
Henry Moffett - Creative Agency Partner
Contributors:
Pip Jay King
Claire Mouchemore
Climax
Paige Fletcher Fox
Sam Seedsman
Sam Holden
Michael Negro
Ben Johnson
Tom Lander
Fergus McWhirter
Lie Ning
Koi Judea
Pharrell
Cris & Rose
Billy & Poppy
Matt O’Neill
Andrew Putschoegl
Aaron Alexander King
Rosie Mansfield
Crumb Agency
Zach Toppin
Stuart Linden Rhodes
Benjamin George Conway
Chai Saedi
Jamie Windust
Henry Moffett
Eden J Howells
Zula Rabikowska
Zennaida McCrae
Dajana Karlo
Jami Bett
Billie Gurr
Don Crossfield
Tony Samways
Rénal Martin
Dale Harvey