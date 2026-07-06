Bauer Media Outdoor Brings Pride To The Streets

Tom Lander, Senior Creative, M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: “As a proud gay man, this project means a lot to me. Pride isn't one thing – it's different for every person who experiences it. I find pride in the little things, like being able to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public, or have him as my phone lockscreen. We’d like to thank every person who made a contribution to this campaign, they trusted us with their stories, their families and their lives. It isn't our version of Pride. It's theirs.”

Marcus Peffers, Executive Chair, M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: “Cultural Power comes from understanding what's happening in people's lives and creating work that resonates because it's grounded in truth. This campaign doesn't tell people what Pride should look like. It creates a platform for LGBTQ+ communities to define it for themselves.”

Regan Warner, Executive Creative Director, M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: "Too often, Pride gets reduced to a single image. A parade. A flag. A moment in June. But Pride exists in thousands of small, personal moments that rarely make it into public view. This campaign is a reminder that queer life is vast, ordinary, joyful, complicated and deeply human. Our job wasn't to create a version of Pride. It was to create space for people to show us their own."

Henry Moffett, Creative Agency Partner, Bauer Media Outdoor, said: “Public space should reflect the people who live, love and show up in it.. By elevating real stories from across Europe, we’re handing Pride back to the LGBTQ+ community by filling our outdoor estate with real images and stories from queer people, their allies and their families. These lived experiences at the heart of this campaign create visibility on the community's terms and celebrate the many different ways Pride is felt and expressed today alongside the diversity and humanity of queer life.”

Credits

Creative agency: M+C Saatchi Group UK

Creative Partner: Guy Bradbury

Executive Creative Director: Regan Warner

Senior Creative Team: Tom Lander, Billie Gurr

Producer: Matt O’Neill

Head of Strategy: Sophie Lean

Senior Strategists: Abbey Gaunt, Hannah Thomson

Senior Account Director: Katie Mandel

Senior Account Manager: Jami Bett

Executive Head of Art: Lisa Carrana

Designer: Lucy Morrison

Studio: Anna Leapman

Bauer Media

Sarah Goslin – Senior Internal Communications Manager

Henry Moffett - Creative Agency Partner

Contributors:

Pip Jay King

Claire Mouchemore

Climax

Paige Fletcher Fox

Sam Seedsman

Sam Holden

Michael Negro

Ben Johnson

Tom Lander

Fergus McWhirter

Lie Ning

Koi Judea

Pharrell

Cris & Rose

Billy & Poppy

Matt O’Neill

Andrew Putschoegl

Aaron Alexander King

Rosie Mansfield

Crumb Agency

Zach Toppin

Stuart Linden Rhodes

Benjamin George Conway

Chai Saedi

Jamie Windust

Henry Moffett

Eden J Howells

Zula Rabikowska

Zennaida McCrae

Dajana Karlo

Jami Bett

Billie Gurr

Don Crossfield

Tony Samways

Rénal Martin

Dale Harvey