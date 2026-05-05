The Sun Captures That Winning Feeling With Insider Platform

Sun Club, priced at just £1.99 a month or £12 a year, offers its members an insider pass to the best of life, combining over 350 exclusive articles each month with access to popular promotions like £9.50 Holidays plus exclusive offers, experiences and competitions.

The campaign targets The Sun’s core audience - hardworking individuals and families from across the nation, seeking daily wins, connection with community and savvy value to get the most out of life.

The big idea focuses on unlocking a key opportunity for Sun Club: the proposition is packed with value, offering members exclusive access to content, offers and experiences. This campaign aims to help audiences understand the breadth of the proposition with the ‘Get That Sun Club Feeling’ platform celebrating lots of different emotional outcomes.

Whether it’s the joy of bagging a free day out for your mates (‘That Group Chat Champion Feeling’), the jolt of knowing you're always first with the juiciest stories (‘That In The Know Feeling’) or the thrill of unlocking exclusive content (‘That They Said Whaaat? Feeling’). Each feeling plays a role in defining the overarching benefit: having an inside track on the best of life.

"Sun Club represents a significant evolution for The Sun, offering amazing value and exclusive experiences for our members," said Elaine Shields, Customer Marketing Director at The Sun. “The ‘Get That Sun Club Feeling' campaign perfectly captures the essence of what makes Sun Club so special. It's not just about what you get, but how it makes you feel. The MOSAIC team has translated our proposition into a powerful emotional narrative that we believe will resonate with our audience and drive meaningful consideration for our membership."

Russell Ramsey ECD at Mosaic added, “The campaign taps into a universal desire for insider access and winning in life. We wanted to bottle that feeling of joy in little everyday moments. Whether it’s sharing a juicy exclusive with friends, finding a money saving tip or taking your family on a great holiday or adventure.”

For decades, The Sun has been the nation’s life and soul, delivering trusted news, sport, and entertainment. With Sun Club, the brand continues its evolution, providing enhanced value and exclusive access that strengthens its connection with its readers.

This campaign marks a significant step in reinforcing Sun Club’s position as an indispensable daily win for its members, aiming to shift consumer sentiment towards seeing it as an essential insider pass to a better, more exciting life.

The "Get That Sun Club Feeling" campaign can be seen across various digital platforms, including VOD, digital audio and paid social media.

Credits

Client:

Brand: The Sun

Customer Marketing Director: Elaine Shields

Head of Marketing Campaigns: Michelle Summers

Agency: MOSAIC

Agency Lead: Charmaine Murray

Executive Creative Director: Russell Ramsey

Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhill

Senior Account Manager: Anna Vivian

Creatives: Tom Atkinson, Jane Reader

Digital Designer Director: Ellie Littlemore

Design Director: Rich Forder

Media Client Director: Sam Harrison

Media Executive: Evie Blevins

Senior Producer: Carla Sandhu, Dillon Palmer

Production Assistant: Jasper Morrisey

Production Company: Tinderflint

Director: Keith McCarthy

Executive Producer: Stevie Holiday

Executive Producer: Rob Pitman

Producer: Elliott Tagg

Production Coordinator: Tara Smith

Production Executive: Lo Barnes

Director of Photography: Brandon Quan

Offline + Online Editor: Rob Pitman

Grade: Jack McGinty at Studio RM

Sound Engineer: John Green

Photographer: Holly Cato

Photographer Assistant: Johnny Fonseca