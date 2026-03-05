talkSPORT Races Alan Brazil To Cheltenham

The game is available to play now at projectcheltenham.talksport.com on mobile. It will also be playable at the talkSPORT Battle Bus in Cheltenham during the festival, where racing fans can step up to a fully branded arcade machine and try to get Big Al to air.

Will Martin, Head of Marketing at talkSPORT, said: “Alan Brazil and Cheltenham are synonymous with one another and it’s one of our biggest weeks of the year where we get to have a lot of fun. We wanted to bring listeners into the story in a way only talkSPORT can with our irreverent tone of voice. Project Cheltenham turns a familiar Gold Cup Day talking point into something you can actually take part in, putting fans in control of whether Alan makes it to the show.”

Dan Northcote Smith, Creative Director at MOSAIC, added: “For a brand like talkSPORT, you don't just broadcast generic messages to the world of sport, we create ads that speak to our fan base, in the voice of our fan base. The joy of having such a passionate audience is that it lets you lean hard into in-jokes and deep cut shared references. In this case, it's Alan's propensity to miss Gold Cup day at Cheltenham. We turned this story into a game, stuffed full of talkSPORT talent and our signature brand of chaotic humour. Personally, creating a game jam-packed with chip-tune bangers and complete with its own arcade unit has been a dream.”

The launch is supported by a paid and owned campaign designed to bring talkSPORT’s Cheltenham coverage to life in fresh ways and invite audiences to take part. The campaign runs from Tuesday 3 March until Thursday 13 March 2026, and plays out across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, email, in app, on air and in press.

Hosting and quality assurance for the game were provided by TOAST. The media was planned and bought by Hello Yellow, targeting horse racing fans across the UK on Meta, Snapchat and YouTube with support in press, on-air and via email.

Horse racing fans can follow all the action as the talkSPORT Breakfast Show and Hawksbee and Jacobs broadcast live from Cheltenham Racecourse, with commentary of every race live across the talkSPORT network.

Credits:

Credits

Brand: talkSPORT

Head of Marketing: Will Martin

Marketing Manager: Darren Hedges

Agency: MOSAIC/T&P

Lead Developer: Julia N'Diamoi

Art Director/Developer: Stuart Foy

Graphics/Design: Tilly Cullen

Developer: Wangxin Liu

Creative Director: Dan Northcote-Smith

Innovation Lead: Chelsea Carson

Copy Lead: Matt Muse

Business Director: Anthony Burton

Global MD: Carl Tomkinson

Creative: Tom Atkinson

Motion Lead: Simeon Tennant

Designer: Sam Walsh

Quality Assurance: TOAST

Tech Lead: Jamie Owen

QA Lead: Nataliia Dominguez

Media: Hello Yellow

Co-Founder: Ryham Fontenot

Head of Digital Solutions: Ashveen Kohli