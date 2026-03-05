talkSPORT Races Alan Brazil To Cheltenham
The 'Project Cheltenham' game, by T&P and MOSAIC, lets players overcome odds to make Brazil's breakfast show in time
05 March 2026
Today, MOSAIC and T&P will finally answer the question on every racing fan’s lips. No, not who’ll win the Gold Cup, but will Alan Brazil make it to his breakfast show on the big day?
Project: Cheltenham gives fans the chance to take control of the much-loved talkSPORT presenter in a new, fully playable online game, helping him overcome the odds and get to the show on time.
Built around the iconic horse racing jumps festival, Project: Cheltenham is a fast-paced, three level sprint through the kind of chaos that has become part of Alan’s legend.
Players must guide Alan past hazards, detours and distractions, collecting power-ups from talkSPORT stars and Alan’s wife Jill.
The game is available to play now at projectcheltenham.talksport.com on mobile. It will also be playable at the talkSPORT Battle Bus in Cheltenham during the festival, where racing fans can step up to a fully branded arcade machine and try to get Big Al to air.
Will Martin, Head of Marketing at talkSPORT, said: “Alan Brazil and Cheltenham are synonymous with one another and it’s one of our biggest weeks of the year where we get to have a lot of fun. We wanted to bring listeners into the story in a way only talkSPORT can with our irreverent tone of voice. Project Cheltenham turns a familiar Gold Cup Day talking point into something you can actually take part in, putting fans in control of whether Alan makes it to the show.”
Dan Northcote Smith, Creative Director at MOSAIC, added: “For a brand like talkSPORT, you don't just broadcast generic messages to the world of sport, we create ads that speak to our fan base, in the voice of our fan base. The joy of having such a passionate audience is that it lets you lean hard into in-jokes and deep cut shared references. In this case, it's Alan's propensity to miss Gold Cup day at Cheltenham. We turned this story into a game, stuffed full of talkSPORT talent and our signature brand of chaotic humour. Personally, creating a game jam-packed with chip-tune bangers and complete with its own arcade unit has been a dream.”
The launch is supported by a paid and owned campaign designed to bring talkSPORT’s Cheltenham coverage to life in fresh ways and invite audiences to take part. The campaign runs from Tuesday 3 March until Thursday 13 March 2026, and plays out across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, email, in app, on air and in press.
Hosting and quality assurance for the game were provided by TOAST. The media was planned and bought by Hello Yellow, targeting horse racing fans across the UK on Meta, Snapchat and YouTube with support in press, on-air and via email.
Horse racing fans can follow all the action as the talkSPORT Breakfast Show and Hawksbee and Jacobs broadcast live from Cheltenham Racecourse, with commentary of every race live across the talkSPORT network.
Credits:
Brand: talkSPORT
Head of Marketing: Will Martin
Marketing Manager: Darren Hedges
Agency: MOSAIC/T&P
Lead Developer: Julia N'Diamoi
Art Director/Developer: Stuart Foy
Graphics/Design: Tilly Cullen
Developer: Wangxin Liu
Creative Director: Dan Northcote-Smith
Innovation Lead: Chelsea Carson
Copy Lead: Matt Muse
Business Director: Anthony Burton
Global MD: Carl Tomkinson
Creative: Tom Atkinson
Motion Lead: Simeon Tennant
Designer: Sam Walsh
Quality Assurance: TOAST
Tech Lead: Jamie Owen
QA Lead: Nataliia Dominguez
Media: Hello Yellow
Co-Founder: Ryham Fontenot
Head of Digital Solutions: Ashveen Kohli