Toyota Revs Up With Boy Band December 10 Partnership

Simon Cowell said: “I'm so excited about this for the December10 boys and Toyota Aygo X to kick off 2026. THIS IS BRILLIANT! I love the car, love the ad, can I get one please? Thank you all very, very much.”

“In today’s dynamic landscape, brands need more than just campaigns; they need cultural moments that resonate deeply and drive measurable impact,” said Andre Moreira T&P’s Global Chief Creative Officer “Our strategic approach for Toyota Aygo X, integrating music, media, and cutting-edge creative, positions this campaign not just as an advertisement, but as a truly integrated experience that will capture attention across every touchpoint.”

The campaign’s centrepiece is December 10’s exclusive new track, “Run My Way,” which receives its first feature in the Aygo X HEV advert. The partnership extends beyond the screen, with Toyota becoming the headline partner of the band's sold-out UK live dates, alongside a robust social content series developed in collaboration with Toyota – ensuring sustained engagement throughout 2026.

Andrea Carlucci, Vice President Product Strategy and Marketing, Toyota Motor Europe commented on the partnership: “We're thrilled to partner with December 10 at the start of their journey, rooting the new Aygo X in pop culture. As the first full hybrid in the compact A-segment, Aygo X embodies our vision for fun, practical urban mobility—making every drive an exciting experience."

The Aygo X HEV, Toyota’s most compact model in Europe and the first full hybrid in the A-segment, embodies a vision for fun, practical, and electrified urban mobility. T&P's strategy ensures that the vehicle's attributes are amplified through a high-octane blend of visual storytelling and auditory appeal, designed to resonate with a broad, digitally native demographic.

Jennifer Hills, Managing Director, Globe said “It’s a special moment when a brand partners with an artist on their very first single, and speaks to the genuine connection between them both.”

Fans can hear “Run My Way” in the Aygo X HEV campaign and follow the partnership developments by following Toyota on YouTube and visiting www.toyota-europe.com/landing-page.

