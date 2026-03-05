Toyota Revs Up With Boy Band December 10 Partnership
The campaign by T&P introduces the new Toyota Aygo X HEV across Europe
05 March 2026
T&P, announces a groundbreaking multi-faceted partnership between automotive giant Toyota and new boy band December 10. This strategic alliance – developed in partnership with Universal Music Group UK’s Globe division - launches with Toyota’s new Aygo X campaign, featuring “Run My Way,” the debut single from Britain’s brand-new boy band, December 10, formed on camera in Netflix’s Simon Cowell: The Next Act and now signed to EMI Records.
This collaboration exemplifies T&P’s commitment to connecting talent and tech to drive growth for brands, bringing together Toyota’s innovative spirit with Globe’s expertise in creating cultural moments powered by music. The campaign, which is December 10's first-ever brand deal, is designed to generate significant cultural connection and market resonance for the new Aygo X HEV across Europe.
Simon Cowell said: “I'm so excited about this for the December10 boys and Toyota Aygo X to kick off 2026. THIS IS BRILLIANT! I love the car, love the ad, can I get one please? Thank you all very, very much.”
“In today’s dynamic landscape, brands need more than just campaigns; they need cultural moments that resonate deeply and drive measurable impact,” said Andre Moreira T&P’s Global Chief Creative Officer “Our strategic approach for Toyota Aygo X, integrating music, media, and cutting-edge creative, positions this campaign not just as an advertisement, but as a truly integrated experience that will capture attention across every touchpoint.”
The campaign’s centrepiece is December 10’s exclusive new track, “Run My Way,” which receives its first feature in the Aygo X HEV advert. The partnership extends beyond the screen, with Toyota becoming the headline partner of the band's sold-out UK live dates, alongside a robust social content series developed in collaboration with Toyota – ensuring sustained engagement throughout 2026.
Andrea Carlucci, Vice President Product Strategy and Marketing, Toyota Motor Europe commented on the partnership: “We're thrilled to partner with December 10 at the start of their journey, rooting the new Aygo X in pop culture. As the first full hybrid in the compact A-segment, Aygo X embodies our vision for fun, practical urban mobility—making every drive an exciting experience."
The Aygo X HEV, Toyota’s most compact model in Europe and the first full hybrid in the A-segment, embodies a vision for fun, practical, and electrified urban mobility. T&P's strategy ensures that the vehicle's attributes are amplified through a high-octane blend of visual storytelling and auditory appeal, designed to resonate with a broad, digitally native demographic.
Jennifer Hills, Managing Director, Globe said “It’s a special moment when a brand partners with an artist on their very first single, and speaks to the genuine connection between them both.”
Fans can hear “Run My Way” in the Aygo X HEV campaign and follow the partnership developments by following Toyota on YouTube and visiting www.toyota-europe.com/landing-page.
Credits:
Client: Toyota
Senior Client: Andrea Carlucci, Olga Sondar
Senior Campaign Manager: Ann Buekers
Campaign Manager: Michelle Maes
Campaign Executive:
Campaign Assistant:
Agency: T&P
CEO: Nick Howarth
Global Client Lead: Kate Mottram
Chief Creative Officer: Andre Moreira
Creatives: Fabrizio Caperna, Chiara Mezzalira, Raffaella Iollo
Head of Planning: Neil Goodlad
Head of T&P Network: Enzo Apollonio
Strategy Director: Matt Linstead
Senior Account Director: Laura Merchan
Senior Project Manager: Rhys Chapman / Sarah Downey
Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp
Producer: Sara Poltronieri (WPP Production)
Halpern
MD: Sarah White
Director: Rachel Bowen
Creative Director: Sarina da Costa Gomez
Strategist: Bronwyn McCabe
Deputy Account Director: Jade Jones
Production Company: Movie Magic International
Directors: Dorian&Daniel
Social Director: Javier Molina
Executive Producer: Annalisa De Maria
Producer: Camilla Sangermani / Luca Bettinetti
Director of Photography: Jan David Gunter
Post Production: UPP, Prague
Music Supervisor: Arnold Hattingh @ Wake The Town
Globe:
Co MD: Jenniffer Hills
VP Business Development: Margaux Varipatis
VP Partnership Management: Kate Macdonald
VP/Head of Sync, Creative: Adam Soffe