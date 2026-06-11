The Sun Celebrates The Non-Stop Passion Of Football Fans

The extensive multi-channel campaign is designed to unite a broad spectrum of the British public. Rather than targeting a narrow demographic, the creative celebrates a shared cultural obsession. Across the video assets, the work captures humorous slice of-life vignettes. We see a family turning the breakfast table into a football pitch, mapping out formations with condiment bottles alongside Dean Scoggins’ Tactics Exposed video. Elsewhere, a nurse on her break shares a live blog update with a patient just as their team score, while a pub-goer passes off expert opinions from Kyle Walker’s Sun column as his own.

Our media strategy and creative approach are seamlessly integrated to position The Sun at the very centre of the World Cup conversation. By selecting premium contextual environments – such as BVOD, digital audio, online video, and social platforms – we ensure our creative is delivered precisely where fans are most engaged. This strategic pairing maximizes reach across a broad spectrum of fans, enhancing the creative's impact and effectively driving both awareness and consideration for The Sun.

Nathan McPherson, Brand Marketing & Partnerships Director at The Sun, said: “This is set to be the biggest World Cup in history, and our readers are matches-deep, no matter the time zone. ‘World Cup For It' is a celebration of that pure, unfiltered fan passion. Whether you need expert tactical analysis over your morning toast, or just want to blag some top-tier trivia in the pub, The Sun app is the ultimate 24/7 companion. MOSAIC has perfectly captured the humour, the passion, and the joy of being a fan in the UK today."