The Sun Celebrates The Non-Stop Passion Of Football Fans
The 'World Cup For It' campaign by MOSAIC (T&P and VML) captures the everyday devotion of the game ahead of the World Cup
11 June 2026
The Sun has launched a major new UK-wide campaign celebrating the biggest, most bonkers World Cup ever and the everyday fans playing their part in it. Created by MOSAIC, “World Cup For It” showcases how The Sun app keeps fans “up for it" 24/7. From watching matches at silly o’clock and checking scores during midnight baby feeds, to cheekily blagging expert punditry at the pub, the campaign captures the relatable, round-the-clock passion of British football culture. Running through to the tournament final on July 19th, the campaign targets a broad, diverse audience of football fans, proving that no matter how or when you follow the game, The Sun is right there with you.
The extensive multi-channel campaign is designed to unite a broad spectrum of the British public. Rather than targeting a narrow demographic, the creative celebrates a shared cultural obsession. Across the video assets, the work captures humorous slice of-life vignettes. We see a family turning the breakfast table into a football pitch, mapping out formations with condiment bottles alongside Dean Scoggins’ Tactics Exposed video. Elsewhere, a nurse on her break shares a live blog update with a patient just as their team score, while a pub-goer passes off expert opinions from Kyle Walker’s Sun column as his own.
Our media strategy and creative approach are seamlessly integrated to position The Sun at the very centre of the World Cup conversation. By selecting premium contextual environments – such as BVOD, digital audio, online video, and social platforms – we ensure our creative is delivered precisely where fans are most engaged. This strategic pairing maximizes reach across a broad spectrum of fans, enhancing the creative's impact and effectively driving both awareness and consideration for The Sun.
Nathan McPherson, Brand Marketing & Partnerships Director at The Sun, said: “This is set to be the biggest World Cup in history, and our readers are matches-deep, no matter the time zone. ‘World Cup For It' is a celebration of that pure, unfiltered fan passion. Whether you need expert tactical analysis over your morning toast, or just want to blag some top-tier trivia in the pub, The Sun app is the ultimate 24/7 companion. MOSAIC has perfectly captured the humour, the passion, and the joy of being a fan in the UK today."
Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director at MOSAIC, added: “Football isn't just a game; it's a 24-hour lifestyle, especially during a World Cup. We wanted to move away from polished, distant stadium shots and instead put a spotlight on the real ways fans consume the tournament. Hiding your phone under a table to look smart, or matching PJs with your baby for a midnight kick-off—that’s the real heart of the tournament. The visual style is bold, loud, and unapologetic, matching the cheeky tone that makes The Sun so iconic."
As a market leader in sports journalism, The Sun continues to position itself at the centre of the UK’s sporting conversation. This campaign highlights the sheer breadth of The Sun’s tournament offering, which balances lighthearted social commentary and gossip with deep-dive technical analysis and expert reporting.
The campaign launched on June 1st and will run across the UK throughout the entirety of the tournament until the final on July 19th. The comprehensive media rollout spans ITVX VOD, Online Video (YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Blis programmatic), Digital Audio (Spotify), Radio (Linear and Wireless), Podcasts (host reads), Social Media (Meta, TikTok, Reddit), Print, digital run-of-site banners, POS and internal house assets.
Credits
Client: The Sun
Brand Marketing & Partnerships Director: Nathan McPherson
Head of Marketing Campaigns: Michelle Summers
Agency: MOSAIC
Agency Lead: Charmaine Murray
Executive Creative Director: Russell Ramsey
Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhill
Account Director: Anna Vivian
Creatives: Tom Atkinson, Jane Reader
Digital Designer Director: Ellie Littlemore
Design Director: Rich Forder
Media Client Director: Sam Harrison
Digital Performance Director: Joseph Sammarco
Senior Producer: Lisa Nicholls
Production Assistant: Jasper Morrisey
Production Company: Tinderflint
Director: Keith McCarthy
Executive Producer: Stevie Holiday
Executive Producer: Rob Pitman
Producer: Elliott Tagg
Production Coordinator: Tara Smith
Production Executive: Lo Barnes
Director of Photography: Brandon Quan
Offline + Online Editor: Rob Pitman
Grade: Jack McGinty at Studio RM
Sound Engineers: Archie Lyon Maris at Sound & Surround, Ben Gulvin at Forever Audio. Photographer: Holly-Marie Cato
Photographer Assistant: Johnny Fonseca