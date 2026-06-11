mosaic the sun world cup for it

The Sun Celebrates The Non-Stop Passion Of Football Fans

The 'World Cup For It' campaign by MOSAIC (T&P and VML) captures the everyday devotion of the game ahead of the World Cup

By Creative Salon

11 June 2026

The Sun has launched a major new UK-wide campaign celebrating the biggest, most bonkers World Cup ever and the everyday fans playing their part in it. Created by MOSAIC, “World Cup For It” showcases how The Sun app keeps fans “up for it" 24/7. From watching matches at silly o’clock and checking scores during midnight baby feeds, to cheekily blagging expert punditry at the pub, the campaign captures the relatable, round-the-clock passion of British football culture. Running through to the tournament final on July 19th, the campaign targets a broad, diverse audience of football fans, proving that no matter how or when you follow the game, The Sun is right there with you.

The extensive multi-channel campaign is designed to unite a broad spectrum of the British public. Rather than targeting a narrow demographic, the creative celebrates a shared cultural obsession. Across the video assets, the work captures humorous slice of-life vignettes. We see a family turning the breakfast table into a football pitch, mapping out formations with condiment bottles alongside Dean Scoggins’ Tactics Exposed video. Elsewhere, a nurse on her break shares a live blog update with a patient just as their team score, while a pub-goer passes off expert opinions from Kyle Walker’s Sun column as his own.

Our media strategy and creative approach are seamlessly integrated to position The Sun at the very centre of the World Cup conversation. By selecting premium contextual environments – such as BVOD, digital audio, online video, and social platforms – we ensure our creative is delivered precisely where fans are most engaged. This strategic pairing maximizes reach across a broad spectrum of fans, enhancing the creative's impact and effectively driving both awareness and consideration for The Sun.

Nathan McPherson, Brand Marketing & Partnerships Director at The Sun, said: “This is set to be the biggest World Cup in history, and our readers are matches-deep, no matter the time zone. ‘World Cup For It' is a celebration of that pure, unfiltered fan passion. Whether you need expert tactical analysis over your morning toast, or just want to blag some top-tier trivia in the pub, The Sun app is the ultimate 24/7 companion. MOSAIC has perfectly captured the humour, the passion, and the joy of being a fan in the UK today."

  • mosaic the sun world cup for it

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director at MOSAIC, added: “Football isn't just a game; it's a 24-hour lifestyle, especially during a World Cup. We wanted to move away from polished, distant stadium shots and instead put a spotlight on the real ways fans consume the tournament. Hiding your phone under a table to look smart, or matching PJs with your baby for a midnight kick-off—that’s the real heart of the tournament. The visual style is bold, loud, and unapologetic, matching the cheeky tone that makes The Sun so iconic."

As a market leader in sports journalism, The Sun continues to position itself at the centre of the UK’s sporting conversation. This campaign highlights the sheer breadth of The Sun’s tournament offering, which balances lighthearted social commentary and gossip with deep-dive technical analysis and expert reporting.

The campaign launched on June 1st and will run across the UK throughout the entirety of the tournament until the final on July 19th. The comprehensive media rollout spans ITVX VOD, Online Video (YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Blis programmatic), Digital Audio (Spotify), Radio (Linear and Wireless), Podcasts (host reads), Social Media (Meta, TikTok, Reddit), Print, digital run-of-site banners, POS and internal house assets.

Credits

Client: The Sun

Brand Marketing & Partnerships Director: Nathan McPherson

Head of Marketing Campaigns: Michelle Summers

Agency: MOSAIC

Agency Lead: Charmaine Murray

Executive Creative Director: Russell Ramsey

Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhill

Account Director: Anna Vivian

Creatives: Tom Atkinson, Jane Reader

Digital Designer Director: Ellie Littlemore

Design Director: Rich Forder

Media Client Director: Sam Harrison

Digital Performance Director: Joseph Sammarco

Senior Producer: Lisa Nicholls

Production Assistant: Jasper Morrisey

Production Company: Tinderflint

Director: Keith McCarthy

Executive Producer: Stevie Holiday

Executive Producer: Rob Pitman

Producer: Elliott Tagg

Production Coordinator: Tara Smith

Production Executive: Lo Barnes

Director of Photography: Brandon Quan

Offline + Online Editor: Rob Pitman

Grade: Jack McGinty at Studio RM

Sound Engineers: Archie Lyon Maris at Sound & Surround, Ben Gulvin at Forever Audio. Photographer: Holly-Marie Cato

Photographer Assistant: Johnny Fonseca

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.