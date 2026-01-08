Pablo's AJ Bell campaign declares investing is for everyone

The original 'Feel Good, Investing' campaign proved remarkably effective, tripling brand awareness to 60.2% through its distinctive use of the AJ 'Bell' brand assets, complete with a cacophony of bells and a memorable rework of Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell'. Rather than abandoning what worked, AJ Bell has doubled down on these assets while evolving the message.

The new campaign stems from an insight uncovered through qualitative research with investors at every level. Despite increased desire to take control of financial futures, investing still feels like an intimidating, exclusive world reserved for the elite. For many, this perception stops them from even starting, and even those who do invest often feel uneasy and out of place. The campaign confronts this myth head on: investing isn't for a certain sort of person. It's for everyone.

Directed by Gustav Sundström with Mindseye, the campaign showcases scenes of extreme wealth: from mega yacht owners shooting prized artefacts to jet-setting crypto billionaires. All of these characters begin to explain that investing is just for them, until they're interrupted by a heroic AJ Bell customer crashing, quite literally, into the scene riding a gigantic, unmistakable bell. The message is clear: investing isn't reserved for the ultra-wealthy. It's for everyone.

The campaign launches on January 8th, and will be rolled out across TV, radio, OOH, social and digital, with media planning and buying by Mediaplus UK.

Stephen Vowles, CMO at AJ Bell, said: “AJ Bell’s combination of easy-to-use, low-cost products, excellent customer service and a trusted brand helped drive record growth last year, with the business achieving a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating and brand awareness reaching an all-time high. Building on this momentum, our exciting new advertising campaign, which focuses on the message that investing can be for anyone, will help us attract new customers and capitalise on the significant long-term growth opportunity in the market.”

Dan Watts, Chief Creative Officer at Pablo, said: “How do you prove investing isn’t just for the mega yachting 0.0001%? Easy – you send Shirley from Derby to crash their party on a giant brass-bell jet ski. Investing can seem like a velvet-roped club reserved for the 0.0001%, but with AJ Bell, anyone can get involved. Even people who think compound interest is a prison dating app.”

Louise Hayward, Managing Partner at Pablo, said: "Not many investment platforms say yes to allowing supersized golden bells crashing into stuffy auction halls as a way to bring to life an important message: that the world of investing through AJ Bell is open, welcoming, and genuinely for everyone. Getting to such distinctive work in such a fun and collaborative way has made for a brilliant second chapter for our ‘Feel Good, Investing’ platform."

