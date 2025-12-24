P&O Cruises Captures On Board and Onshore Joy

P&O Cruises has launched its latest campaign under its brand platform developed with Pablo London.

P&O Cruises is Britain’s favourite cruise line. It continues to sail to almost 200 destinations, aiming to drive more newcomers to cruising, alongside a broader ambition to take on the wider holiday category. Its active brand platform - ‘Holiday like never before’ provokes holiday-makers to expect more from their time away, showing how a P&O Cruises holiday does exactly that.

The third chapter in the series, following the success of its Caribbean and Norwegian fjords campaigns, launches with a 40” film directed once again by Torben Kjelstrup at Arts & Sciences through partnership with Pablo London. The film employs cinematic techniques and high speed cameras to craft hyper-visual, frozen moments that capture the joy of both onboard and onshore experiences. Elevating the creative formula with a sweeping drone shot, intricate VFX elements and wonderfully crafted transitions, this latest spot enables travellers to see the Med ‘in a whole new light’. The post-production was managed by Untold and sound by 750mph. Media planning and buying was managed by Wavemaker.