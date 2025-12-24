flamingo dancer - p&o cruises

P&O Cruises Captures On Board and Onshore Joy

The latest part of the firm's brand platform, by Pablo, sheds light on the magic of holidays and new experiences

By Creative Salon

24 December 2025

P&O Cruises has launched its latest campaign under its brand platform developed with Pablo London.

P&O Cruises is Britain’s favourite cruise line.  It continues to sail to almost 200 destinations, aiming to drive more newcomers to cruising, alongside a broader ambition to take on the wider holiday category. Its active brand platform - ‘Holiday like never before’ provokes holiday-makers to expect more from their time away, showing how a P&O Cruises holiday does exactly that.

The third chapter in the series, following the success of its Caribbean and Norwegian fjords campaigns, launches with a 40” film directed once again by Torben Kjelstrup at Arts & Sciences through partnership with Pablo London. The film employs cinematic techniques and high speed cameras to craft hyper-visual, frozen moments that capture the joy of both onboard and onshore experiences. Elevating the creative formula with a sweeping drone shot, intricate VFX elements and wonderfully crafted transitions, this latest spot enables travellers to see the Med ‘in a whole new light’. The post-production was managed by Untold and sound by 750mph. Media planning and buying was managed by Wavemaker.

P&O Cruises, VP Sales, Marketing and Brand Rob Scott said: “The success of our ‘Holiday Like Never Before’ platform has been remarkable. From the outset, we set ourselves the ambition of taking on the wider holiday market and we wanted our latest campaign to reach beyond the cruise category and really stand out from the travel noise. The brand platform, which serves as both a promise and a challenge, continues to inspire new and returning guests to reimagine what a holiday can be, encouraging them to expect more from every moment and experience the unique experiences that only a P&O Cruises holiday can offer. We’re thrilled to showcase just how diverse and unforgettable a holiday with us can be.”

Pablo, Executive Creative Director Tim Snape said:  “Our Holiday Like Never Before brand platform has been hugely successful at reframing the cruising experience and persuading the nation that this is the way to holiday like never before. Building on the successes of the Caribbean and Fjords campaigns, the Med and Canaries campaign rounds out the series in our most crafted piece yet. We have had a rare opportunity to hone our approach every year so this time, we have gone to the next level of cinematography. The ad is a slick rollercoaster through a wide spectrum of experiences which could all be part of a holiday in the Med and the Canary islands with P&O Cruises.”

Credits

Creative Agency: Pablo London

CEO &amp; Founder: Gareth Mercer

Creative Partner &amp; Founder: Tim Snape 

Senior Creatives: David Carr, Martins Millers

Producer: Tristan Baker 

Junior Producer: Eva McAlpine

Managing Partner: Louise Hayward

Senior Account Director: Stephanie Bond 

Account Director: Annie Tutty 

Account Manager: Rosie Mullins 

Planning Director: Joan Devereux 

Production: Arts &amp; Sciences

Director -  Torben Kjelstrup 

Managing Director / Partner - James Bland 

Producer - Kwok Yau 

Line Producer -  Sol Jonas

Production Manager -  Michael Carr 

DOP -  Snorre Ruhe

1st AD - Sasha Marden

Production Designer - Oliver Hogan 

Wardrobe Stylist -  Emily Newson 

Post Production: Untold Studios

Creative Director: Ben Cronin

VFX Supervisor: Sebastian Caldwell

VFX Supervisor: Alex Grey

Executive Producer: Melody Alexander

Producer: Ella Glazer

Producer: Jamie Loudon

Production Coordinator: Fatma Rikabi Sukari

VFX Artists:

Alex Doyle

Alex Miller

Alican Gorgec

Ananda PM

Chloe Dawe

Christian Kesler

Cyriel Verkuijlen

Dane Armour

Dhanesh Sudhakaran

Dinesh Reddy

Emre Aypar

Geraint (Gez) Wright

James Primhak

Jaswan Vishnu Prasath

Jess Kavasoglu

Jesus Fernandez

Joe Kane

Judit Navarro Lopez

Kanishk Chouhan

Kier DeCordova

Luke Warpus

Manon Cauzid

Marijus Neverdauskis

Michael Diprose

Mohan P

Nicola Borsari

Noushad K

Shariq Altaf

Thierry Jabbour

Victor Almela

