HMRC Sells Serenity In Latest Ad

This week, TMW (part of Accenture Song) & Pablo unveil their second major campaign for His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Building on last year’s success, in making managing money and tax affairs easier, a drive that previously delivered record new app users and a notable uplift in trust amongst younger audiences, the new work uses surreal humour – from rubber ducks to musical sponges – to promote the HMRC app. This new phase broadens the focus to reach all UK adults aged 18 to 65.

The campaign will run from November across TV, radio, DOOH, social, influencer and partnership channels, as well as multiple new media innovations such as Dynamic VOD, Snapchat AR Lens and gamified end cards.

This year’s hero TV ad, directed by Eoin Glaister from Stink, continues to use surprise and creativity to capture attention. In the new 30-second film, a woman at a bus stop steps into a foaming bathtub, serenely gliding through suburbia, serenaded by an orchestra of rubber ducks – an imaginative metaphor for how easy and effortless it feels to manage your tax affairs with the HMRC app.

The campaign is part of a broader digital transformation programme to help HMRC deliver on its vision of becoming a trusted, modern tax and customs service. ‘You’re On It’ aims to accelerate the shift from analogue to digital, encouraging millions more taxpayers to manage their money and tax affairs more easily by using HMRC’s free, secure app.