Peta Sheds Light On Meat Industry 'Christmassacre'

This key message extends across the campaign’s visual world, where traditional festive symbols are reimagined through a confronting new lens. OOH imagery replaces Santa’s red and white suit with close ups of stained animal pelts, transforming a symbol of joy and generosity into a stark reminder of the hidden cost of celebration.

The full campaign will roll out across cinema, social and OOH channels throughout this holiday season. The hero film will appear in UK cinemas and on global digital platforms, with Germany, the UK and the US as key social markets. OOH executions will appear nationwide in the UK, with guerilla style fly postings across London in particular."

Helen Rhodes, Chief Creative Officer, Grey London said: “Nothing says Christmas like carving up the corpse of a once-sentient being in front of your nearest and dearest. This year, we wanted to shine a light on that dark festive tradition, to expose the quiet, normalised savagery that plays out at millions of dinner tables across the country. We hope our message resonates so that this Christmas, more people choose compassion over cruelty — and that nut roast sales go through the roof.”

David Shane, Director, O Positive said: “It’s such a strong and simple idea. We’re all complicit, right? Most of us kind of turn a wilful blind eye to how the food we eat at the holidays arrives on our plate. But even though we’re trying to say something fairly serious, it was a ludicrously hilarious shoot. And the hardest job fell to our lovely cast who had to try not to laugh when getting sprayed with streams of fake blood.”

Mimi Bekhechi, Vice President for UK and Europe, PETA added: "Christmas is meant to be a season of goodwill to all, yet for millions of animals, it’s anything but. PETA’s goal is to challenge perceptions, and the talented team at Grey London has done just that with this darkly humorous film, which highlights how easily people can overlook the suffering behind their Christmas lunch. We hope this thought-provoking spot will inspire viewers to extend the spirit of kindness to everyone this festive season by leaving animals off their plates.”

Credits

