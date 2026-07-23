Pets At Home Puts Pet Nutrition Centre Stage

The hero film, directed by Bradley & Pablo, opens to the sound of the iconic Meat Loaf, with a gorgeous kitten and a helpful Pets at Home colleague uttering the words ‘We’re all for perfect poos’. A series of playful scenarios follow, where colleagues are delivering the right food for the pets. We meet a pomeranian clinching the top spot at a dog show against its very athletic rivals, a senior cat celebrating their birthday with their favourite specialist dish, and a regal poodle enjoying their gourmet meal. We end on the kitten from earlier, proudly sashaying away from a “present” left behind in the litterbox, as our colleague exclaims: ‘It’s the perfect poo!’ - the ultimate, unmistakable marker of having found the right food for that pet.

The campaign will launch across TV, streaming, cinema, online video, social, influencer & outdoor on Thursday 23rd July.

Madeline Shaw, Marketing Director at Pets at Home, said: “Our pets are cherished members of the family, and we want to do everything we can to help them live long, happy lives. Tailored nutrition is fundamental to that, yet we know finding the right food can feel overwhelming for owners. This campaign celebrates the wonderful diversity of our pets while shining a light on our over 5,000 store colleagues who are always on hand to help owners find the right food for their pet.”

Loui Bowes, Group Creative Director at T&P, said: “Our pets deserve more than a culinary Groundhog Day. That’s why we want to wake the nation up to proper pet nutrition, and nothing says ‘the right diet’ more than a tiny Pomeranian beating the big dogs, or a kitten doing the perfect poo. Luckily for pet owners, the Pets at Home colleagues are trained, passionate and ready to save us all from pet food paralysis - so we put them front and centre of the campaign.”

James Thompson, MG OMD: “This is Pets at Home’s biggest-ever nutrition media investment, designed to reach almost every pet owner in the UK. The media strategy combines a fully connected video ecosystem across TV, streaming, cinema, online video and social, alongside high-impact social takeovers, proximity-based outdoor advertising and trusted influencer partnerships, all working together to reinforce Pets at Home's expertise in pet nutrition and drive customers into stores and online."

Credits

Client: PETS AT HOME

CMO - Marketing Director: Madeline Shaw

Head of Marketing Communications: Louise Duran

Campaigns Lead: Cheryl Fitchett

Campaigns Lead: Richard Pettit

Agency: THE&PARTNERSHIP

Group Creative Director: Loui Bowes

Senior Creative: Ross Nance

Creative Copywriter: Angela Onyett

Creative Art Director: Erin Sadler

Executive Creative Directors: Matt Moreland & Chris Clarke

Client Lead: Florence Prevezer

Senior Account Director: Ffion Green

Account Director: Melissa Adamou

Strategy Director: Katherine O’Gorman

Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds

Strategist: Alarna Foster

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely

Senior Producer: Charlie Thacker

Design Director: Will Rees

Motion Graphics Lead: Ade Walker

Artworker: Ben Fry

Production Company: PRETTYBIRD

Directors: Bradley & Pablo

Managing Director / EP: Emily Rudge

Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips

Executive Producer: Mayling Wong

Head of Creative: Tom Manaton

Producer: Polly du Plessis

Production Manager: Samantha Somers

Production Manager: Enrique Soares da Silva

Production Assistant: Carys Duffield

1st AD: Benji Edwards

Director of Photography: Mauro Chiarello

Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov Poza

Casting: Hammond Cox Casting

Location Manager: Guy Signy

Wardrobe Stylist: Ellie Walker

Stills

Photographer: Lillie Eiger

Stills Producer: Jordi Estape Monsterrat

Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective

ETC Executive Producer: Vic Lovejoy

Senior Producer: Rosalien van der Bom

VFX Supervisor: Alex Prod'Homme

VFX 2D Lead: Dan Brewster

Edit House: Shift Post

Offline Editor: Saam Hodivala

Post Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Audio Post Production: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell

Head of Production: Rachel Saxon

Executive Producer: Olivia Ray