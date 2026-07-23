Pets At Home Puts Pet Nutrition Centre Stage
The campaign by T&P builds on 'We're All For Pets' platform, putting the Perfect Poo in the spotlight
23 July 2026
T&P has supported Pets at Home with the launch of a major new integrated campaign to get the nation’s pet parents thinking about their pet’s dinner.
As the latest instalment of the ‘We’re All For Pets’ platform, the campaign taps into a simple truth: every pet is unique. Yet, with such busy lives, it’s easy for owners to unknowingly miss their pet’s changing dietary needs. Because the pet food aisle can be notoriously confusing, Pets at Home is championing its greatest assets: its colleagues. They’re the nation’s most passionate ‘We’re All For Pets’ advocates, and with over 5,000 trained advisors ready and waiting to help pet owners find the right food for their pet, there’s no better place for pet owners to seek support.
The hero film, directed by Bradley & Pablo, opens to the sound of the iconic Meat Loaf, with a gorgeous kitten and a helpful Pets at Home colleague uttering the words ‘We’re all for perfect poos’. A series of playful scenarios follow, where colleagues are delivering the right food for the pets. We meet a pomeranian clinching the top spot at a dog show against its very athletic rivals, a senior cat celebrating their birthday with their favourite specialist dish, and a regal poodle enjoying their gourmet meal. We end on the kitten from earlier, proudly sashaying away from a “present” left behind in the litterbox, as our colleague exclaims: ‘It’s the perfect poo!’ - the ultimate, unmistakable marker of having found the right food for that pet.
The campaign will launch across TV, streaming, cinema, online video, social, influencer & outdoor on Thursday 23rd July.
Madeline Shaw, Marketing Director at Pets at Home, said: “Our pets are cherished members of the family, and we want to do everything we can to help them live long, happy lives. Tailored nutrition is fundamental to that, yet we know finding the right food can feel overwhelming for owners. This campaign celebrates the wonderful diversity of our pets while shining a light on our over 5,000 store colleagues who are always on hand to help owners find the right food for their pet.”
Loui Bowes, Group Creative Director at T&P, said: “Our pets deserve more than a culinary Groundhog Day. That’s why we want to wake the nation up to proper pet nutrition, and nothing says ‘the right diet’ more than a tiny Pomeranian beating the big dogs, or a kitten doing the perfect poo. Luckily for pet owners, the Pets at Home colleagues are trained, passionate and ready to save us all from pet food paralysis - so we put them front and centre of the campaign.”
James Thompson, MG OMD: “This is Pets at Home’s biggest-ever nutrition media investment, designed to reach almost every pet owner in the UK. The media strategy combines a fully connected video ecosystem across TV, streaming, cinema, online video and social, alongside high-impact social takeovers, proximity-based outdoor advertising and trusted influencer partnerships, all working together to reinforce Pets at Home's expertise in pet nutrition and drive customers into stores and online."
Credits
Client: PETS AT HOME
CMO - Marketing Director: Madeline Shaw
Head of Marketing Communications: Louise Duran
Campaigns Lead: Cheryl Fitchett
Campaigns Lead: Richard Pettit
Agency: THE&PARTNERSHIP
Group Creative Director: Loui Bowes
Senior Creative: Ross Nance
Creative Copywriter: Angela Onyett
Creative Art Director: Erin Sadler
Executive Creative Directors: Matt Moreland & Chris Clarke
Client Lead: Florence Prevezer
Senior Account Director: Ffion Green
Account Director: Melissa Adamou
Strategy Director: Katherine O’Gorman
Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds
Strategist: Alarna Foster
Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely
Senior Producer: Charlie Thacker
Design Director: Will Rees
Motion Graphics Lead: Ade Walker
Artworker: Ben Fry
Production Company: PRETTYBIRD
Directors: Bradley & Pablo
Managing Director / EP: Emily Rudge
Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips
Executive Producer: Mayling Wong
Head of Creative: Tom Manaton
Producer: Polly du Plessis
Production Manager: Samantha Somers
Production Manager: Enrique Soares da Silva
Production Assistant: Carys Duffield
1st AD: Benji Edwards
Director of Photography: Mauro Chiarello
Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov Poza
Casting: Hammond Cox Casting
Location Manager: Guy Signy
Wardrobe Stylist: Ellie Walker
Stills
Photographer: Lillie Eiger
Stills Producer: Jordi Estape Monsterrat
Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective
ETC Executive Producer: Vic Lovejoy
Senior Producer: Rosalien van der Bom
VFX Supervisor: Alex Prod'Homme
VFX 2D Lead: Dan Brewster
Edit House: Shift Post
Offline Editor: Saam Hodivala
Post Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Audio Post Production: 750mph
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell
Head of Production: Rachel Saxon
Executive Producer: Olivia Ray