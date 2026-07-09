Govia Thameslink Railway Captures The Curiosity Of Summer Travel
'Every Stop is a Story' by T&P brings inspiration into discovering somewhere new across the rail network
09 July 2026
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) have unveiled their major new summer campaign by T&P, building on its established creative platform “Every Stop is a Story” to inspire passengers to discover unexpected destinations across its network.
Developed for a summer that represents the hero moment in GTR’s brand calendar, the campaign responds to a consumer backdrop in which the appetite for domestic leisure travel and closer-to-home escapes remains exceptionally high, even as discretionary spending feels increasingly considered.
The creative work is designed to spark curiosity around fun, unexpected days out, using a playful hyperbole of the view through the train window to create a distinctive and memorable campaign. To tap into the summer mood, the campaign marries the gloriously analogue with the highly automated. It blends authentic photography of real people, shot by Rollo Hollins through Ginger Whippet, with advanced AI integration powered by WPP’s proprietary AI platform. By using AI as a highly sophisticated creative tool to elevate the concept rather than replace the human touch, the train window acts as a frame through which a bigger, more unexpected world of visual intrigue comes into view.
To match this creative ambition, an integrated, audience-centric media strategy ensures the work meets consumers exactly when they are most open to journey inspiration. Rather than planning creative and media in isolation, the campaign reaches customers fluidly across their day. Broad-scale inspiration across TV and out-of-home is paired with next-gen social and creator content to reach younger audiences. Meanwhile, contextual digital audio reaches consumers during travel environments, and targeted radio ads reach frustrated drivers during peak rush hour traffic—subtly contrasting highway gridlock with the ease and comfort of the rails. Finally, a summer-long performance layer seamlessly connects this inspiration to direct ticket booking.
The launch marks a major milestone for GTR’s partnership with agency T&P, representing their first fully integrated creative and media campaign since T&P’s appointment as agency of record following a competitive public tender, expanding on a media relationship that began in 2024.
Kevin Seward, Senior Marketing Manager at GTR, said: "Summer is the perfect time to get out and explore, and we're fortunate to serve hundreds of fantastic destinations across our network. Through this campaign, we want to inspire more people to discover somewhere new, revisit a favourite place and make the most of everything that's just a train journey away. Whether it's a trip to the coast, a family adventure or uncovering a hidden gem closer to home, we're encouraging more people to choose rail this summer and discover everything our network has to offer."
Matthew Moreland, ECD at T&P added: “This new campaign marks a milestone for our partnership with GTR, as we deliver our first end to end creative and media work. Using innovative AI to bring the most incredible train journeys to life”
The campaign also arrives at a significant moment for the UK rail industry, with GTR now folded into Great British Railways (GBR), the publicly owned body designed to oversee and manage the UK rail network. Against that backdrop, the summer campaign helps reinforce rail’s role in opening up leisure travel and making everyday journeys feel more rewarding.
The work will run across Linear TV, VOD, OLV, OOH, radio, digital, and social, with the campaign rolling out throughout the summer.
Credits
Client: GTR
Head of Marketing: Alex Briggs
Senior Campaign Manager: Kevin Seward
Marketing Manager: Nigel Hanlon
Agency: T&P
ECD: Matthew Moreland
Creatives: Carl Storey, Tom Sillars
Head of Strategy: Rebecca Munds
Strategy Director: Tom Kelly
Business Director: Stephanie Trowbridge
Account Director: Jenna Hayward
Producer: Luc MacMahon
Tim Taylor - CGI Visualiser/Retoucher
Richard Palmer - Senior Retoucher
Ralph Pedersen - Senior Designer
Will Rees - Design Director
Mitch Baitey - Senior Designer
Andra Cobuz - Designer
Ben Fry - Artworker
Tony Bull - Creative Artworker
Stuart Foy - Senior Creative Technologist
Production Company: Ginger Whippet