Govia Thameslink Railway Captures The Curiosity Of Summer Travel

The creative work is designed to spark curiosity around fun, unexpected days out, using a playful hyperbole of the view through the train window to create a distinctive and memorable campaign. To tap into the summer mood, the campaign marries the gloriously analogue with the highly automated. It blends authentic photography of real people, shot by Rollo Hollins through Ginger Whippet, with advanced AI integration powered by WPP’s proprietary AI platform. By using AI as a highly sophisticated creative tool to elevate the concept rather than replace the human touch, the train window acts as a frame through which a bigger, more unexpected world of visual intrigue comes into view.

To match this creative ambition, an integrated, audience-centric media strategy ensures the work meets consumers exactly when they are most open to journey inspiration. Rather than planning creative and media in isolation, the campaign reaches customers fluidly across their day. Broad-scale inspiration across TV and out-of-home is paired with next-gen social and creator content to reach younger audiences. Meanwhile, contextual digital audio reaches consumers during travel environments, and targeted radio ads reach frustrated drivers during peak rush hour traffic—subtly contrasting highway gridlock with the ease and comfort of the rails. Finally, a summer-long performance layer seamlessly connects this inspiration to direct ticket booking.

The launch marks a major milestone for GTR’s partnership with agency T&P, representing their first fully integrated creative and media campaign since T&P’s appointment as agency of record following a competitive public tender, expanding on a media relationship that began in 2024.